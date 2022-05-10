Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market [TOP KEY PLAYER] Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2021 to 2030

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, disposable income of individuals, increasing popularity of biologics and better healthcare access. Increase in the number of autoimmune and respiratory diseases, new drugs in development pipeline and increased usage of OTC NSAIDs are the major factors driving the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory market. Moreover, increasing awareness of anti-inflammatory biologics and favorable government initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market during the analysis period. Factors, such as side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and uncertain patent legislations, i.e., compulsory licensing in India would continue to impede the market growth.

The industry is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class and geography. The indications considered in this report include arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases.

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Among indications, arthritis was the dominant segment accounting for 41.3% of the APAC anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in 2014 and holds potential for growth during the forecast period. Anti-inflammatory biologics are the most preferred drugs for treatment of arthritis.

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory biologics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids. Anti-inflammatory biologics holds the largest share among drug classes accounting for around 50% share of the market, and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into six countries namely Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and others. Among these countries, Japan holds the largest share in the industry; however, China is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Major market players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, indication expansions and product launches to expand their market presence. In 2014, Novartis got marketing approval for the drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) in Japan for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. The company has filed new patents to overcome the issues of patent expiries of their existing drugs and to gain a prominent market share.

The key companies profiled in this report are Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC and Amgen.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during 20142020 that assist in identifying and capitalizing on the prevailing market opportunities

Exhaustive analysis of the market by product type helps in understanding the types of therapeutics and their categories that are currently being used to gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of anti-inflammatory therapeutics helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the industry has been provided

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of internal environment of leading companies for strategic decision-making

The country-wise analyses of market conditions have been provided in this report

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The Asia-Pacific Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market is segmented below:

BY INDICATION

Arthritis

Respiratory diseases

Multiple sclerosis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Other inflammatory diseases

BY DRUG CLASS

Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

BY GEOGRAPHY

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Other APAC countries

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

