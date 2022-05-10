Dermabrasion & Micro Needling Market Share, Growth Analysis, [TOP KEY PLAYERS], Sales, Size, And Forecast in The Coming Years 2022-2030

Report ocean published a new report on the dermabrasion & micro needling market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

Dermabrasion is a kind of skin resurfacing treatment that is performed surgically by the plastic surgeons or the dermatologists. It is mainly used for the treatment of surgical scare, deep acne scars, and often used for removing the pre-cancerous breeding also known as keratosis. This process also requires a local anesthetic and is treated in the medical centers and hospitals. Dermabrasion is even performed with other dermatology medical processes like laser treatment. After the dermabrasion procedure, the skin appears pink in color which gets blurred within three months.

Expanding interest for healthy skin treatment choices, a growing number of skin disease woe patients, and developing accentuation on dermatology is gradually driving the market for dermabrasion and micro needling. Besides, the accessibility of different obtrusive and non-intrusive medications for skin issues is further fuelling the market development. Also, advancement in dermatology and cosmetology division, and accessibility of gifted medicinal services experts, for example, a dermatologist is positively impacting the market development. The development of the market is however hampered by high expense of dermabrasion and accessibility of alternative treatment, for example, microdermabrasion and laser treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is classified on the basis of micro-needling device type, dermabrasion device type, needle material, end user, application, and regional demand.

Based on the dermabrasion device type, the market is segmented into motorized dermabraders and manual dermabraders.

On the basis of its micro-needling device type, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is bifurcated into dermapen, derma-stamp, dermarollers, among others. Based on its needle material, the micro needling market is divided into the glass, silicon, and metal.

On the basis of its application, the dermabrasion & micro needling market is sectioned as skin rejuvenation, traumatic & surgical scars, acne scar, acne vulgaris, among others. Based on its end user, the global market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the industry players in the global dermabrasion & micro needling market are Stryker (U.S.), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments (U.S.), George Tiemann & Co. (U.S.), Delasco (U.S.), Bellus Medical (U.S.), Dermapen World (Australia), Osada, Inc. (U.S.), MDPen (Georgia), DermaQuip. (U.S.), Eclipse Aesthetics (U.S.). Other players are Emage Medical (U.S.), Salient Medical Solutions (U.S.), 4T Medical (U.K), Bellaire Industry (U.S.), Dr. Ron Shelton. (U.S.), among others.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

