Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2030

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM systems are a type of glucose monitoring devices that function by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route. The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in the interstitial fluid or in the blood and results are transmitted via a transmitter to a receiver/monitor that displays the results. CGM systems have emerged as an integral part of diabetes management owing to its several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices.

Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial to avoid any diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop ?artificial/bionic pancreas’. Therefore, developing novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of several glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. CGMS offer a wide range of applications across all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs and home healthcare) and geographies. Thus, CGMS market shows lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.

The global CGMS market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2021 registering a CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26877

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable and smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and ?smart’ diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), would result in larger adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.

The market is categorized based on components, customer segments, end-user demographics and geographic regions. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market primarily due to the recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life and bulk purchases. CGMS are deployed primarily by the diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, increasing usage of CGMS across the hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has been observed. The CGMS devices market by age demographics is categorized as juveniles, Gen X and geriatrics.

Detailed geographical analysis and segmentation is provided at country-level per-region-North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Germany and others), Asia-Pacific (India, China and Australia) and LAMEA (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Key market players include Medtronic plc, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Diabetes Care, Animas Corporation, including others. The major strategies adopted by the market players across geographies are collaborations, product launches and approvals. Collaborations in the regions focus on innovation, distribution and commercialization of the devices.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth and country-level analysis within all the geographic regions would provide a clear understanding of current and future trends in the CGMS market

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the CGMS market is provided

The report covers detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2021, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

A detailed SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within CGMS market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behavior of market

Key market players within the CGMS market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the global CGMS market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The CGMS market is segmented based on components, customer segments, end-user demographics and geography (country-level).

Global CGMS Market – by Components

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated insulin pumps

Global CGMS Market – by Customer Segments

Diagnostics/Clinic

ICUs

Home Healthcare

Global CGMS Market – by End-user Demographics

Juveniles

Gen X

Geriatrics/undiagnosed

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26877

Global CGMS Market – by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26877

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com