US direct anterior approach Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Trend, [KEY PLAYERS], Development Growth, Regional Outlook 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the US direct anterior approach market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The US direct anterior approach market is expected to reach a market value of USD 23,129.1 million by 2023 from USD 16,838 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19255

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Direct anterior approach is a type of hip replacement surgery. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique. In this approach, a 3 to 4-inch incision is made on the front of the hip which allows the joint to be replaced by moving muscles aside along their natural tissue planes, without detaching any tendons. The technique is useful for a quick recovery with less pain and normal functioning after hip replacement. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, rising R&D by key players of the market, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive the market growth. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, about 30.8 million adults residing within the US were reported to suffer from osteoarthritis. However, the high cost of total hip arthroplasty and incidences of product recalls may hamper the growth of the market.



The US direct anterior approach market is segmented by a number of procedures and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, OrthAlign, Inc., Proliance Surgeons, The Hip and Knee Center, Centre for Special Surgery, Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic, and Orthoillinois.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19255

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the US direct anterior approach market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the US direct anterior approach market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by the number of procedures and ambulatory surgical centers

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the US direct anterior approach market

Target Audience

> Potential Investors

> Hospitals and Clinics

> Government Associations

> Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

> Research Institutes

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

> The US direct anterior approach market is expected to reach USD 23,129.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of the number of procedures, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2023

> On the basis of ambulatory surgical centers, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% by 2023

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19255

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19255

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/