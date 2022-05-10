GERD & NERD Treatment Market 2022 [LATEST INSIGHTS], Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, and Forecast 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the GERD & NERD treatment market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Americas GERD & NERD treatment market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

In the course of the last two hundred years, indigestion has been one of the common health issues in the U.S. However, a definitive objective of the gastroesophageal reflux treatment has dependably continued as before, which is to stifle the side effects of the GERD patient. GERD influences up to 40% of the U.S. populace in their lifetime and currently, most of the people are facing this health condition. If the GERD isn’t appropriately overseen, it can prompt Barrett’s esophagus. Early treatment of Barrett’s esophagus is significant in light of the fact that it is the essential risk factor for esophageal cancer. The frequency of indigestion issue, otherwise called acid reflux, is quickly expanding around the world. According to various studies almost each individual experiences acid reflux at least once in their lifetime. GERD is one of the regularly watched intermittent gastrointestinal disorders around the world.

This issue not just affects the health and nature of patient lives yet, in addition, stretches out to the healthcare economy and system. The real driving elements for the development of the market are expanding instances of smoking, rising instances of reflux issue amid pregnancy, evolving way of life, and sporadic dietary propensities. In addition, expanding occurrence of indigestion issue (acid reflux), developing geriatric populace is probably going to fuel the market development.

Market Segmentation

The Americas GERD & NERD treatment market is classified on the basis of its drug class, end user, dosage form, and regional analysis. Based on its drug class, the market is bifurcated into proton pump inhibitors, antacids (acid neutralizers), H2 receptor blocker, antidepressants, prokinetic agents, calcium channel blockers, among others. On the basis of its dosage form, the Americas GERD & NERD treatment market is divided into liquid and solid. Based on its end-user industry, the global market is segmented into research centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas GERD & NERD treatment market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Industry Players

The list of major players in the Americas GERD & NERD treatment market include companies like AstraZeneca Plc (U.K), Cempra Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), EndoStim Inc. (U.S.), EndoGastric Solutions Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K), Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Medigus Ltd. (Israel), Mederi Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada), Allegiant health (U.S.), Tya pharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

