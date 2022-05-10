UV Curable Inks Market [TOTAL SALES] to Exhibit a High Single-Digit CAGR through 2021 to 2030

Ultraviolet (UV) curable inks undergo a photochemical process in presence of ultraviolet light, which leads to the drying of the ink. UV curable inks have witnessed widespread acceptance over traditional inks due to various advantages such as superior bonding, reduced rejection rates and superior solvent resistance properties. UV inks have witnessed an upsurge in their adoption owing to favoring environmental regulations, growing awareness and increased focus on improving the safety of packaged foods. UV inks have been majorly used in the packaging industry, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region. World UV curable inks market is expected to generate a revenue of $3.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during 2015-2020.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing applications of 3D printing across various verticals have boosted the growth of the market. However, high costs of equipment and fluctuating prices of raw materials would marginally restrict the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the field of UV printing have created ample opportunities for the growth of the market. The recently developed technology, UV LED inks, have been significantly accepted among customers owing to their superior advantages over mercury lamp curable UV inks.

World UV curable inks market is segmented based on product type, industry vertical and geography. Free radical inks offers superior adhesion, instant curing and better durability properties compared to cationic UV inks. UV inks have been increasingly adopted across various verticals including automobile, medical, consumer goods, publications and printing industries. The world UV curable inks market has been analyzed on the basis of different geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region among others owing to high adoption of UV inks in countries such as China, India and Japan.

The key players profiled in the report include APV Engineered Coatings, Hewlett-Packard Company, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Leibinger Group, RUCO Druckfarben, Eastern Marking Machine Corp., Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Gans Ink & Supply Co. and T&K Toka Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the UV Curable Inks Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading UV Curable Inks Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented based on product type, industry vertical and geography.

Market by Type

Free radical

Cationic

Market by Industry Vertical

Automobile

Consumer goods

Medical

Publications and printing

Others

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

APV Engineered Coatings

Hewlett-Packard Company

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Leibinger Group

RUCO Druckfarben

Eastern Marking Machine Corp.

Flint Group

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Gans Ink & Supply Co.

T&K Toka Corporation

