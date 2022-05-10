Automotive Refinish Coatings Market [PROFIT] Growth Dynamics During 2021 – 2030

Automotive vehicles need to be repaired frequently to enhance the facade and to recover the damages caused by external factors such as extreme temperature, stones, damage due to accidents and similar others. Automotive refinish coatings are used by the automotive body shops and repair centers for refinishing the vehicles. The global automotive refinish coatings market had witnessed a tremendous growth during the last 5 years. This was mainly due to increase in the number of vehicle collisions in conjunction with proclivity of owners to repair their vehicles. However, increasing government regulations on the utilization of high volatile organic compounds (VOC) level coatings may hamper the solvent-borne market growth. Therefore, the market is inclined towards water-borne refinish coatings, as they have comparatively low VOC levels.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31392

The market for global automotive refinish coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2015-2020) and would reach $11.3 billion by 2020. Increasing number of accidents, adoption of newer technologies and rising disposable income in the developing economies are the major factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, growing demand of recreational vehicles in the developed regions of North America and Europe is further expected to fuel the refinish coatings market.

Geographically, global automotive refinish coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of refinish coatings and accounts for more than 35% of the global consumption. This is mainly due to increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles, growing cab services, and increasing vehicle repair and body shops in the region. To provide a thorough understanding of the market scenario, the global automotive refinish coatings market is further segmented based on product type, technology and resin consumed in different refinish coatings. The report highlights some of the major products such as primer, basecoat, clearcoats, Filler & Putty and activators among others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into solvent-borne, water-borne and UV-cured coatings. The consumption of solvent-borne coatings is highest owing to stringent government regulation on high VOC levels. Water-borne coatings are expected to be used more than solvent-borne coatings during the forecast period. Based on the type of resins consumed in the coatings, the market is classified into polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, and others.

The market for automotive refinish coatings witnessed a significant growth due to various strategies adopted by the key market players. Acquisition and expansion are among the noteworthy strategies adopted by the companies. For instance, Axalta Coating System, commissioned a new manufacturing unit at Wuppertal, Germany to produce eco-friendly waterborne coatings. With this expansion, the company plans to address the growing demand for coatings in the Europe, Africa and Middle East markets owing to the centralized location of Wuppertal.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies operating in the global market such as Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.,Mitsui Chemicals, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paints, Sherwin Williams, 3M Co. and Matrix System Automotive Finishes.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31392

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive refinish coatings market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during 2014-2020 have been provided to highlight the financial caliber of the market

Drivers and restraints have been evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth. Various segments are carefully evaluated to gauge the market potential

Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding to the stakeholders involved in the market

Geographical analysis provides a thorough understanding of the consumption of automotive refinish coatings in major regions

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Automotive Refinish Coatings Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Key Market Segments

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Product Types

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler & Putty

Others

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31392

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Technology

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Resin

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Others

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31392

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com