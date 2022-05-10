Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market [SHARE] Rise Remarkably During 2021 – 2030

The significance of alternative disinfection methods is growing by the day, as these are better than the conventional chemical based disinfection. UV Disinfection is amongst the most popular alternatives used across numerous applications today. The key driving factors for the market are cost effectiveness (as compared to other new disinfection methods), favorable government initiatives, the impending need of developing nations to provide safe drinking water, increasing awareness and demand for eco-friendly and energy efficient disinfection systems. However, there are certain restraints in this market such as the low cost of conventional disinfectants such as chlorine, lack of residual treatment and the declining share of F&B and surface disinfection applications.

The market estimations are calculated for the forecasted period from 2014 to 2020 by considering 2013 as the base year

The global growth of this market is supplemented by developments in the healthcare/chemical industries, air treatment applications and global initiatives such as the UNs, Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for water treatment.

The UV disinfection market is segmented into applications such as water treatment, wastewater treatment, air treatment, process water treatment, and surface disinfection. Water and wastewater treatment are the two most significant applications of the market having a comparatively larger market share over other applications. The water treatment application has the highest market share as it is a volume driven application. The wastewater application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2014 to 2020. Globally, lack of fresh water availability is a major concern; that has resulted in a growing emphasis on the treatment and reuse of wastewater, which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of this application.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). The North American region has the highest market revenue due to early adoption of the technology and favorable government initiatives. The developing regions, such as LAMEA and APAC would witness unprecedented growth in the adoption of the UV disinfection technology during the forecasted period.

The analysis of key strategies adopted by the leading market players gives a comprehensive picture of the current market scenario. . Contract acquisitions followed by product launches are the most commonly used strategies in the UV disinfection equipment market, particularly for water treatment applications. The key companies profiled in this report are Aquionics, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies, Philips Lighting, Xylem Inc., Severn Trent Services, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. and American Ultraviolet, Inc.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market, Industry Analysis, Research & Forecast

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario and highlights the future trends that would enable the stakeholders to make tactical and informed decisions

The market estimations are calculated for the forecasted period from 2014 to 2020 by considering 2013 as the base year

The geographic analysis would facilitate the companies in devising regional level strategies and plans Analysis of key applications based on growth potential and future prospects

The drivers, restraints and opportunities are analyzed considering their impact on the current situation and future market scenario

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Residential Water Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment

Healthcare Facilities

Residential and Commercial

Bio-Terror Agents

Process Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Disinfection

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

