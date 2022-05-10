Industrial Gloves Market [IMPACT COVID-19] Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

Industrial gloves are used as a personal protective equipment in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare, to ensure worker’s safety and maintain sanitary conditions at work places. These gloves help to avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries. The industrial gloves can be disposable as well as reusable based on the requirement of specific work environment. The reusable gloves are generally thicker and are used in harsher work environment whereas the disposable gloves are usually used in product protection and milder work environment. The threat of injury to the hands of workers, arising due to the harsh work environment and risk of product contamination has created an impending need for industrial gloves. Industrial gloves including reusable and disposable gloves have addressed this need as they offer hand protection and product protection respectively.

Industrial gloves market, in terms of revenue, was evaluated at $4,912.9 million in 2014 and is estimated to garner $9,774.5 million by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The increasing awareness about work safety, increasing variety of threats to the personnel, rapidly growing food processing industry and rising demand for high dexterity gloves, are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the world industrial gloves market during the analysis period. In addition, the outbreak of various epidemics such as swine flu, ebola among others resulting in increased use of gloves in product protection applications is significantly fostering the demand in the industrial gloves market. Factors restraining the market growth are unstable raw material prices and the use of robotics in manufacturing. The introduction of new glove designs with better grip and convenience are likely to offer better growth prospects in future. Moreover, rapid industrialization and improving healthcare reforms in Asia Pacific region would also provide a boost to the growth of industrial gloves market.

The key strategy adopted by leading market players is product launch. The need of efficient gloves with better grip and convenience are the prime reasons attributing to consistent product launches. For instance, in 2015, Ansell launched ultra-light cut-resistant Hyflex gloves which are light in weight and Showa launched a chemical resistant glove named ?Showa 379 gauntlet’ which is highly flexible.

The key companies profiled in this report are Honeywell International Inc., SHOWA, Inc., Ansell Healthcare, Superior Glove, Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc., Towa Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Rubberex, Top Glove Corporation Berhad and Semperit AG Holding.

To provide a detailed market assessment, the report segments the world industrial gloves market based on usability and geography. Based on the usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable industrial gloves. The disposable industrial gloves are further segmented based on materials and end users. Based on the material type, the industrial disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyethylene gloves and others. Based on the end users, the industrial disposable gloves market is segmented into aerospace, disk drives, flat panels, food, hospitals, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and other industries.

The reusable industrial gloves are further classified based on the application, protection type and glove type. Based on application, the reusable industrial gloves market is segmented into machinery, oil & gas, metal fabrication, automotive, chemical, construction, plane manufacturing, food processing, office building cleaners, healthcare and others. Based on protection type, the reusable industrial gloves market is segmented into general purpose/ mechanical protection, chemical/ liquid protection and product protection. Based on glove type, the reusable industrial gloves market is segmented into dipped gloves, knitted gloves, supported knitted gloves and others. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the aforesaid segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market estimations through 2014-2020 in terms of value as well as volume, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the world industrial gloves market by usability helps in understanding the disposable and reusable industrial gloves distinctly that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world industrial gloves market is provided

The world industrial gloves market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Industrial Gloves Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Industrial Gloves Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World industrial gloves market is segmented based on its usability and geography.

MARKET BY USABILITY

Disposable Gloves

Market by Material

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Others

Market by End User

Aerospace

Disk Drives

Flat Panels

Food

Hospitals

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Other industries

Reusable Gloves

Market by Application

Machinery

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Plane Manufacturing

Food Processing

Office Building Cleaners

Healthcare

Others

Market by Protection Type

General purpose/ Mechanical protection

Chemical/ Liquid Protection

Product Protection

Market by Glove Type

Dipped Gloves

Knitted Gloves

Supported Knitted Gloves

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

