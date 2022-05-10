Polylactic Acid Market [NEWS TODAYS] Comprehensive Insights by 2030

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a bio-degradable thermoplastic aliphatic polymer produced from lactic acid using various crops like corn, sugarcane, tapioca etc. as a raw material. Similar to other sustainable bioplastics, PLA has a huge market potential to be used in various packaging applications of food, beverages and other consumer product that have short shelf-life. Additionally, owing to its versatile characteristics, the material can be used in various high value applications in numerous end-user industries including textiles, constructions and automotive. Therefore, the production and consumption of the sustainable material is being facilitated by various governments around the world.

The years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increasing consumer awareness, government incentives and easy availability of raw materials are the major factors driving market growth. However, the cost of PLA is comparatively higher than synthetic plastics, thus becoming a primary restraining factor for the market growth.

The global PLA market has been segmented based on applications as packaging, agriculture, electronics, textiles, bio-medical and others. In 2014, packaging application garners the highest share of 65.2% in the in global PLA market. This is principally due to the unique mechanical, thermal and barrier properties of PLA, which makes it a suitable material for packaging applications. Based on geography, the global polylactic acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions.

North America is the largest producer and consumer of PLA and accounted for about 49.6% of the global consumption in 2014. The North American region would continue to lead the market owing to large production capacity, feedstock abundancy, supportive legal framework, and rising consumer awareness for sustainability. However, the Asia Pacific market would grow at the highest rate due to upcoming production facilities in China and Thailand coupled with growing adoption of PLA in China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The leading market players profiled in this report includes NatureWorks LLC, Synbra, Corbion Purac, Hisun Biomaterials, Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd, Chongqing bofei biochemical products co., ltd. and Futerro.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Polylactic Acid Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Polylactic Acid Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World Polylatic acid (PLA) market is segmented based on its applications and geography.

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Packaging

Agriculture

Electronics

Textiles

Bio-Medical

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Thailand

Japan

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

