Aerogel Market [REVENUE SOURCE] to Gain a Stronghold by 2021 to 2030

Invention of Aerogel is a result of combined research and development in material science and technology. Aerogel is derived by replacement of the liquid component of the gel with a gas. It is mesoporous solid foam; composed of an interconnected nanostructure network that exhibits minimum 50% porosity. Though being solid, it is an extremely porous material and is lightweight. Its low thermal conductivity feature makes it a perfect material to be used as building insulator. Moreover, aerogel sponge can be recycled after being used in oil spills application, which signifies its eco-friendly and cost effectiveness. These features create options for its usage in many verticals such as oil & gas, aerospace, healthcare, electronics, building insulation, and such others. The global aerogel market was valued at $221.8 million in 2013 and it is estimated to reach $1,896.6 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period (from 2014 – 2020). With ongoing advancements in innovation of the materials and discovery of new application areas, market is expected to build more strength with time.

Market Statistics:

High production cost is the primary restraining factor for this market, as the burden eventually slides towards the consumers. Moreover, the industries such as petroleum, construction, power generation, etc. are vulnerable to cross-boundary economic conditions and hence, the dependent markets such as aerogel face sales side pressure in adverse economic conditions. On the other hand, the global aerogel market has numerous opportunities in future. Due to its thermal protective performance, aerogel could be embedded in firefighter’s protective gears. Moreover, due to its high heat resistance coupled with extremely lightweight, it could be used as apparels in the cold regions. Besides these, by having high surface area, carbon aerogel could be used for hydrogen and electrical energy storage.

Aerogel Raw Material Market Analysis

Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into silicon, carbon, aluminum and other aerogel. In 2013, silica aerogel was the largest revenue-generating segment and this segment would experience substantial market growth in the coming years. Silica aerogel has a wide range of application that contributes to its market growth and they are building insulation, acoustic insulation, oil & gas, automotive thermal insulation, chemical, cryogenics, health care, and so on. Other aerogel is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 52.0% during the forecast period, largely due to smaller base

Aerogel Form Market Analysis

Blankets, particles, blocks and panels are the major forms in which aerogel is currently being used. In 2013, blanket constituted the largest segment in the aerogel market and is expected to experience substantial growth in coming years. Panels segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period. Due to its lower thermal conductivity, aerogel panels are used in a wide range of applications such as skylights, sloped sunrooms, conservatories, greenhouses, curtain and interior walls, walkways and canopies. In addition to that, the recently launched polyurethane aerogel insulating panel is very thin and has an easy production process. This factor is triggering the growth of aerogel panels segment.

Aerogel Application Market Analysis

Aerogel have a number of applications such as building insulation, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive thermal management, health care, chemical, electronics, thermal & acoustic insulation, and such others. In 2013, building insulation application generated the largest revenue and this market would experience substantial market growth in coming years. Acoustic insulation application is the fastest growing application segment at a CAGR of 46.3% during the forecast period. The high porosity of aerogel dampens the sound velocity within it, resulting in high sound absorption capacity. This characteristic of aerogel promotes its use as an acoustic solution.

Geography Market Analysis

Within geography markets, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA), North America was the largest revenue-generating region market. European region is the fastest growing geographical segment with a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period. European governments’ green initiatives are pushing the market growth by catalyzing the need of building and industrial insulators.

Competitive Analysis

The strategies followed by key players in this market present a clear understanding about their intensity and concentration in specific business segment. Strategic analysis of the companies reveals that most of them are concentrating on product launch followed by collaboration and agreement for their business expansion, to diversify their products, and to explore new areas of applications. The agreements among the companies are focused to enhance their operations and services. Most of the agreements are related to market expansion and development of product for insulation application. Collaboration and joint venture were among other strategies adopted by market payers for the expansion of their business. These strategies resulted in the advancement of the technology and diversification of the products in the untapped areas.

High-Level Analysis

The Porter’s five-force analysis measures the competitive scenario of the aerogel market. The bargaining power of supplier is evaluated to be moderate to high as there are few suppliers present in the market. Though aerogel is turned out to be a better-insulation solution compared to conventional material, manufacturers have to increase the product price to meet their production cost, which is still at the higher side. Therefore, the high cost results high threat of substitutes. Top investment pocket analysis evaluated building insulation as the most promising sector for investments in future. This market possesses huge growth potential; however, cash flow in this sector at present is comparatively low. Although the market is dominated by the conventional insulation solutions, aerogel manufacturers are expected to have increasing share with the segment during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides in-depth analysis of the current market scenario and offers expected future trends that would assist stakeholders in taking strategic and actionable decisions

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020

Analysis of the market factors in various geographic regions helps understand business opportunities

Identification of key investment pockets for various applications, services and geographies

Identification of key players and their business performance analysis based on strategies followed by them

Identification of key application segments based on future potential and growth prospects

Top factors that are expected to affect the growth of the market along with impact analysis of every such factor

Analysis and evaluation of market trends to provide deep-dive intelligence into every market segment

Competitive analysis to effectively plan and execute business plan

Micro level analysis based on application, service and geography

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Aerogel Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Aerogel Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY RAW MATERIALS

Silica

Carbon

Alumina

Others

MARKET BY FORM

Blankets

Particles

Blocks

Panels

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Building insulation

Oil & gas industry

Aerospace

Automotive thermal management

Chemicals

Electronics

Acoustic Insulation

Health care

Other applications

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America and Africa

Middle East

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

