Surfactants Market [HOW-TO GAIN] Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2030

Surfactants are organic chemicals with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic end that when added to a liquid, changes its properties at the surface or interface. Surfactants allow oil molecules to mix with or ?dissolve’ in water. Their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion stabilization and foam/froth have vast practical applications in variety of industries. The surfactant industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2015-2020 with global consumption of 17,500 kilo tons in 2014. The key drivers responsible for the growth of this industry includes growing end user industries such as household detergents and personal care among others, in developed and developing economies. However, rising prices and environmental concerns due to stringent regulations may hamper the growth of surfactants market in future.

The surfactant market is dominated by surfactant groups such as alcohol ethoxylates, sulfates, ether sulfates and alkyl benzene sulfonates which are majorly used in laundry detergents, soaps, household, and personal care products. The report segments the market by application as household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization (plastics), paints & coatings, construction and others. In 2014, household detergents and personal care industry together consumed more than half of the total surfactants across the globe to enhance final products properties such as emollience, solvency, and solubility. However, the usage of surfactants in food processing industry is estimated to grow at highest pace. This was due to growing use of surfactants as biocides to inhibit bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses that could interfere in fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, and poultry.

Surfactants market has been segmented by type as cationic, anionic, non-ionic, amphoteric and others (Silicone and fluorosurfactants among others). Anionic surfactants market is further segmented into Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), FAI Ether Sulphates, FAI Sulfates, Sulfosuccinates and others non-ionic surfactants market is further segmented into Fatty Al Ethoxylates, Alkyl phenol Ethoxylates and others. In 2014, anionic and non-ionic surfactants captured more than two third of the total surfactants market owing to its low price and properties such as foaming, detergency, solubilization and emulsification and wide application in detergents, toiletries, washing powders as well as the personal care industry.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & LAMEA. In 2014, the consumption of surfactants in Asia Pacific was highest due to growing end user industries such as household detergents and personal care. Improved lifestyle, increasing cost of living and increasing population would help industries such as personal care, soaps & detergents, and pharmaceutical industry to flourish in Asia Pacific and thereby help surfactant industry to grow.

Competitive Intelligence on prominent manufacturers of surfactants provides key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the surfactants market. Top market players in global surfactants market are adopting acquisition, agreement, certification, contract, expansion, investment, joint venture, partnership, product launch and innovation among others as their key business strategies to sustain in the competitive market. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report includes BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Kao Corporation, Stephan Company, Rhodia S.A., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman International LLC), P&G Chemicals and Lion Coporation.

By Types

Cationic

Anionic

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)

FAI Ether Sulfates

FAI Sulfates

Sulfosuccinates

Others

Non-ionic

Fatty Al Ethoxylates

Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

Other

Amphoteric

Others (Silicones and fluorosurfactants among others)

By Application

Household detergents

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Textiles

Emulsion Polymerization

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

