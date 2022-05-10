Specialty Chemicals Market [FACTORS] Predicted Analysis by 2030

Specialty chemicals, are the chemical products which make considerable value addition to a wide array of products belonging to various industries, such as textile, ink additives, construction, oil & gas, cosmetics, food and others. Specialty chemicals can be single-chemical formulations or entities whose composition greatly affects the overall functioning of customer’s’ product. These chemicals are used on the basis of their function and performance. Incessant R&D activities occurring in the market, have facilitated development of products with optimum and advanced feature, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Rapid industrialization has led to an increasing demand from Asian countries such as India and China. Increasing investments have been made in construction and infrastructure development projects in Asia-Pacific, thereby catapulting Asia-Pacific to the position of a leading destination for specialty chemical manufacturers. However, variations in raw material cost and strict regulations imposed by the government are likely to hamper the growth of world specialty chemicals market.

Construction chemicals, accounted for the largest segment in the world specialty chemical market in 2014. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies is driving public infrastructure and housing projects; which in turn has increased the consumption of specialty construction chemicals such as protective coatings, adhesives and sealants, concrete admixtures and asphalt additives. The construction chemicals industry is booming in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.In 2014, food additives, cosmetic chemicals and paper & pulp chemicals collectively accounted for around half of the world specialty chemicals consumption. Ink additives is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the world specialty chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Previously, developed regions such as North America, Europe and Japan, were major consumers of specialty chemicals. However, Asia-Pacific has now emerged to be the dominant region occupying 35% of the world market share and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing specialty chemicals market in the world, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The demand for specialty chemicals in Asia-Pacific market is primarily attributed to the rapid industrialization in India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific region is supplemented by trade liberalization, spread of process technology and low labor cost. However, high economic growth is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Intelligence, on prominent manufacturers of specialty chemical, provides key insights on the strategies implemented, to gain a significant market share in the world specialty chemical market. Top market players in world specialty chemical market are adopting product launch, partnership, agreement, expansion and acquisition, as their key business strategies to sustain in the competitive market.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Bayer AG, AkzoNobel NV, Huntsman Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Rhodia S.A., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG and Novozymes A/S.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential for the period of 2014-2020 in terms of value and volume.

Region-wise specialty chemicals market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the world specialty chemicals market by type helps in understanding the types of specialty chemicals that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of specialty chemicals) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

The report provides a quantitative analysis through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players within the specialty chemicals market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of world specialty chemicals market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Specialty Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Specialty Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The world specialty chemical market is segmented as:

By Type

Food Additives

Cosmetic Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Paper & Pulp Chemicals

Textile Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Oil field Chemicals

Ink Additives

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

