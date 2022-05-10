Packer Bottle Market 2022 : Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Global Packer Bottle Market Size study, by Material (Plastic, Glass) by Capacity (100cc & Below, 200cc, 300cc, 400cc) by Application (Tablet & Capsules, Powder & Granules, Liquid) by end use industries (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food & Beverages Ingredients, Other Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Packer Bottle Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Packer Bottle are designed for pills, medications, herbs, capsules, gel-caps, and supplements. Packer bottles are also often used in chemical and environmental applications. Growing Food and beverages industry and rising preference for light weight packaging solutions are key drivers for the growth of Packer Bottle market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- In 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was estimated at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028. For 2028, the market is forecast to be worth over USD 0.5 trillion.

In recent events in March 2021, The North American Ardagh Group has collaborated with US-based food retailer Bragg Live Food Products to develop a glass bottle design. Furthermore, in April 2021 North American food and beverage company Lassonde has launched bottles made from 25% post-consumer food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate resin. Also, with the increasing number of end users and growing Pharmaceutical Sector in emerging Markets, the adoption & demand for Packer Bottle is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost of Packer Bottle and availability of alternate packaging solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Packer Bottle Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising disposable income and healthcare spending in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing Food and beverages sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packer Bottle Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group, Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Comar, LLC

Graham Packaging Company

Maynard & Harris Plastics

Alpha Packaging, Inc

O.Berk Company, LLC

CL Smith

Aaron Packaging, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

By Capacity:

100cc & Below

200cc

300cc

400cc

By Application:

Tablet & Capsules

Powder & Granules

Liquid

By End Use Industries:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food & Beverages Ingredients

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Packer Bottle Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

