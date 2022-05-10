Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market [ADVANTAGES] Registering a Strong Growth by 2030

Platform chemicals, represent group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugar via biological conversions. The group contains molecules with different functional groups, holding the potential to be converted into various other high value chemicals. The market for platform chemicals has witnessed a tremendous growth since the past few years. Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products are significant factors driving the growth of the platform chemicals market. In 2015, global platform chemicals volume stood at 9,409.8 kilo tons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

Platform chemicals market has been segmented by type as C-3 (glycerol, 3-hydroxypropionic acid), C-4(1,4-diacids, aspartic acid, 3-hydroxybutyrolactone), C-5(Levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, xylitol), and C-6(Sorbitol, glucaric acid, 2,5-furan dicarboxylic acid). In 2015, C-3 platform chemicals segment held the largest share of 65%, in terms of volume. This was due to the growth in end user industries such as plastic, construction and paints & coatings. Further, the growth is fueled by the increasing production of bio-diesel as C-3 chemicals are the resultant byproduct of bio-diesel.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific & LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific consumed one-third of the total platform chemicals. Availability of renewable feedstock, increasing consumer awareness towards green products and political turmoil existing in major oil producing countries are key factors driving the growth of platform chemicals market in Asia-Pacific. However, LAMEA would be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2015-2021.

Competitive Intelligence on few prominent manufacturers of platform chemicals provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the platform chemicals market. The leading players in the market are adopting acquisition & innovation as key developmental strategies in order to expand their business horizons across different geographies and launch novel products in the market. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Novozymes, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Metabolix Inc., GF Biochemicals, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Prinova LLC.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the global bio-based platform chemicals market

The market projections for the period 2014-2021 have been included along with factors affecting the same

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in the market

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates stakeholders with different types of platform chemicals consumed across different industries.

SWOT analysis enables study of the internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various geographies

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

BIO-BASED PLATFORM CHEMICALS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Types

C-3

Glycerol

3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

C-4

Succinic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

C-5

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

C-6

Sorbitol

Glucaric Acid

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

2,5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

By Geography

North America

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

Europe

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

Asia-Pacific

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

LAMEA

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com