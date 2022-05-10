Graphene Market [RISING TODAY] Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2030

Graphene, which is the world’s first 2D material, is ultra-light and extremely tough. The honey comb lattice structure of the material makes it 200 times stronger than steel and extremely flexible. The material is considered an excellent conductor of electricity and has high level of heat resistance as well. Due to its unique physiochemical characteristics, the material has wide applications across different industries such as energy, electronics, composite, coatings, biomedical, sensors, automobile, aerospace, etc. High-priced equipment and incapability in mass production are the two major restraining factors of the market.

Additionally, the applications of graphene are still restricted in some sectors due to the absence of band gap in the material. There are also health and environmental risks associated with the handling of graphene during production, as the product is highly inflammable.

Due to the opportunities available in the graphene market, the graphene business has gained the attention of many players around the world. Existing companies in the market are also adopting excellent business strategies, such as product launch, collaboration, agreement, and partnership to promote the commercialization of the material. The companies involved in the graphene business are investing a substantial amount of capital and hiring efficient scientists to strengthen their research and development. The cross boundary collaboration of various companies is an excellent business strategy for a nascent market like graphene.

This strategy would provide numerous opportunities to the companies to strengthen their business. Moreover, to get the early movers advantage, large business houses, universities, individuals, and governments are partaking in a race to patent graphene based applications. Investors around the world are showing interest in the graphene market, which would encourage manufacturers to improve their production capacity and thereby lead to improved technologies. The cash flow from investors would also strengthen R&D activities. The major players of the global graphene market are CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Vorbrck Materials, XG Sciences, Haydale Limited, Graphenea, Graphene Laboratories, Bluestone Global Tech, Angstron Material, Inc. and ACS Material, LLC.

The global graphene market is segmented into type, applications and geography. In the products market, GNP was the largest revenue generating segment in 2013 and is expected to retain its position throughout 2014 – 2020. However, graphene oxide and monolayer & bi-layer garphene are the most promising segments and are anticipated to generate substantial revenue by 2020. This is due to the increasing adoption of these materials in higher applications. Electronics is currently the most significant segment in the graphene application market and would continue to be in the future as well.

Defense is the most promising segment as graphene has higher flexibility and strength compared to the conventional materials used in the industry. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). In 2013, North America was the largest revenue-generating segment and this market would witness substantial market growth in the future as well. Additionally, Asia pacific is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The factors that drive the growth of Asia Pacific region include presence of large graphite mines in China; ongoing graphene research in India, China, Japan & Korea, and the vast scope of electronics application in this region.

KEY BENEFITS

Estimations are made according to the current business scenario of the global graphene market and the future market structure & trends are forecast for the period 2014-2020 with the base figures of the year 2013

The report provides an in-depth analysis of both the global graphene bulk material market and graphene film market as well

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

The report provides a wide view of the global graphene market, including market trends, market structure, limiting factors and opportunities available in the market

The drivers and restraints of this market are systematically analyzed and major emphasis is laid on the present opportunities in this market

Quantitative analysis of the opportunities for graphene in various high level applications, such as defense and electronics etc. is provided

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market and provides insights into the competitive landscape of the market

Value chain analysis in the report gives a clear understating of the roles of stakeholder involved in the supply chain of the market

The advantages of the market are analyzed to help stakeholders identify the opportunistic areas in a comprehensive manner

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Global Graphene Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Global Graphene Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global graphene market is segmented based on product type, application and geography.

GRAPHENE MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Mono-layer & Bi-layer graphene

Few Layer Graphene

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nano Platelets

Others

GRAPHENE MARKET BY APPLICATION

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

Sensors

Electronics

Defense

Others

GRAPHENE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

