Water Treatment Chemicals Market [HOW-TO GAIN] Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2030

Water constitutes an essential part of our day-to-day life and pure water is crucial for the well-being of our community. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust are not soluble in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease these TSS levels as per the end user requirement, and hence, differ depending on the TSS level, location, and application. The market for the world water treatment chemicals comprises various chemicals used in the water treatment processes. In 2015, the world water treatment chemicals market was valued at $23,197.2 million and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2016-2022.

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of water across the globe, coupled with stringent government regulations on the TSS level of the water, drives the world water treatment chemicals market. In addition, increasing industrial activities and growth in world population drives the world market for the water treatment chemicals. However, factors such as increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies is expected to hamper the market growth.

Based on type of water treatment chemicals, the market is segmented into coagulants, pH adjusters & softeners, flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors & dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, and others. With technological development in the water treatment industry, usage of treatment equipment has increased, thereby increasing the consumption of corrosion inhibitors across the globe. Hence, in 2015, the corrosion inhibitors segment occupied the highest share of 22.8% in the world water treatment chemicals market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, municipal, and others. The industrial water treatment application is further sub-segmented into power generation, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, sugar, and others. In 2015, the power generation sub-segment occupied the highest share of 29.3% in the industrial water treatment chemicals market, as large amount of treated water is required to produce electricity. In addition, increasing per capita consumption of power has increased the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in turn increases the demand for water treatment chemicals in the power industry. Municipal water is the key segment for water treatment chemicals as they protect humans from health hazards.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied 32.8% in the world water treatment chemicals, with China and India as the major countries contributing the growth. Rapid increase in population coupled with scarcity in pure & clean drinking water are the significant factors responsible for the growth of the water treatment chemicals market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies have employed agreement, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product & technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market. BASF SE has primarily adopted the agreement strategy that helped it to expand its geographic reach and distribute its products in Mexico, Central America, Midwestern United States and Canada.

The key players profiled in the report include Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay S.A., and AkzoNobel N.V.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides extensive analyses of the factors, which drive or restrict the growth of the world water treatment chemicals market.

The market projections for the period 2015-2022 have been included along with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders in understanding the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of key segments of the market demonstrates the consumption pattern of water treatment chemicals for different applications across various end user industries.

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of the internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Water Treatment Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Water Treatment Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS KEY SEGMENTS:

World water treatment chemicals market is segmented as:

By Type

Coagulants

pH adjusters & softeners

Flocculants

Biocides & disinfectants

Scale inhibitors & dispersants

Corrosion inhibitors

Others

By End Use

Municipal Water

Industrial Water

Power generation

Refineries

Pulp & paper

Metal & mining

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Sugar

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Others

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

