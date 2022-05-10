Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market [NEWS] Prevalent Opportunities up to 2021 to 2030

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of waste water. Pathogens, organic matters, chemicals, and microorganisms are different constituents of the sludge. Besides, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment. The chemicals used at different stages of the treatment are termed as sludge treatment chemicals. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive and paper and pulp are the key consumers of these chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing.

The sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022.

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth. Sludge treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type as coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and others. In 2015, coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Coagulants are used for solid removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening and solids dewatering. The cost effectiveness of coagulants would provide the growth opportunity of sludge treatment chemicals market.

In terms of application, the sector has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper, metal processing, oil & gas, automotive, paints & coatings, mining, and others. In 2015, food & beverage, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper and metal processing industry cumulatively consumed more than 50% of the total sector. By Geography, the sector has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, North America consumed one third of the total sludge treatment chemicals as they adopt advanced sludge management technologies to reduce environmental losses. However, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2016-2022.

Competitive Intelligence on few prominent manufacturers of sludge treatment chemicals provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the sludge treatment chemicals sector. The leading players in the sector have adopted product launch as the key developmental strategies in order to expand their business horizons across different geographies.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report includes BASF SE,Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Ovivo Inc., Accept a Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment, The Dow Chemical Company, Hubbard-Hall Inc.

SLUDGE TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the industrial sludge treatment chemicals sector.

The projections for the period 2015-2022 have been included along with factors affecting the sludge treatment facility.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends and size to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in activated sludge treatment process.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the sludge treatment chemicals market demonstrates stakeholders with the size and share of different types of sludge treatment chemicals consumed across different industries on the globe.

SWOT analysis of sludge treatment chemicals market players enable us to study the internal and external environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading prominent players across various geographies

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

SLUDGE TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET KEYSEGMENTS:

The market for global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented as:

By Type

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

By Application

Food & beverages

Personal care & chemicals

Pulp & paper

Metal processing

Oil & gas

Automotive

Paints & coatings

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Others

Europe

Italy

Germany

UK

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

