High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market 2022 : Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030

Global High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size study, by Product (High Flow Nasal Cannulas, High Flow Oxygen Masks, Breathing Circuits, Heated Humidifiers, Accessories) by Application (Pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Failure) by end use industries (Less than 100 Beds Hospitals, 100-250 Beds Hospitals, 250-500 Beds Hospitals, 500 Beds and Above Hospitals) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

High flow oxygen therapy devices deliver oxygen, through nasal prongs, at higher-than-normal flow rates of traditional oxygen therapy. This therapy is widely used for people who are suffering from respiratory distress. The system delivers warm, humidified, oxygen-enriched air to patients. Growing prevalence of COVID-19 Pandemic and rising incidence of respiratory diseases are key drivers for the growth of High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard- Globally, as of 18 February 2022, there have been 418,650,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,856,224 deaths, reported to WHO.

Furthermore, as per The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)- as of 2020, more than 25 million people in the United States are suffering from asthma. Approximately 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD, and approximately 12 million people have not yet been diagnosed and annual health care expenditures for asthma alone are estimated at USD 20.7 billion. Moreover, recently in October 2021, German Medical equipment company Drger has launched the new Savina 300 NIV, the latest addition in its Savina 300 family of ventilators. Also, with the increasing risk of community respiratory infection and surging healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices and disruptions in supply chain due rapid surge in demand in pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and rising technological advancements in medical equipment technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries of the APAC region would create lucrative growth prospects for the High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Pvt Ltd.

Teleflex Medical GmBH Pvt Ltd.

Philips Respironics Ltd.

Vapotherm, Inc.

ResMed Ltd.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Corporation Ltd.

Armstrong Medical Pvt Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Pvt Ltd.

Hamilton Medical Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

High Flow Nasal Cannulas

High Flow Oxygen Masks

Breathing Circuits

Heated Humidifiers

Accessories

By Application:

Pneumonia

Acute Respiratory Failure

By End Use Industries:

Less than 100 Beds Hospitals

100-250 Beds Hospitals

250-500 Beds Hospitals

500 Beds and Above Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

