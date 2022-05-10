Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2030

Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Size study, By Type (Humanized Mouse Models, Humanized Rat Models), By Application (Oncology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology, Haematopoiesis, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Humanized mouse and rat model is a model that comprises of the functional human cells, genes, organs, and tissues, in the case of medical and biological research. These mouse and rat models are highly used for a better understanding of disease pathways and also improve the translational value of preclinical studies. These are utilized in biomedical research such as transplantation, regenerative medicine, infectious diseases, cancer biology, and human hematopoiesis. The growing number of research activities about humanized models, increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising availability of investments and grants by the various regulatory bodies and private sectors, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector are the primary factors that are spurring the market demand globally.

For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India, the biotechnology industry accounted for USD 63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 150 billion with a CAGR of 16.4% by 2025. However, the high cost of humanized models and execution of various regulations & laws formulated for the ethical use of animals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing production of monoclonal antibodies and increasing demand for humanized rat models are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing biomedical and stem cell research, and rising government support for the development of protein drugs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the mandatory animal testing for all pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics, increasing biomedical and medical research, as well as growing investments from the government and private sectors in the life sciences sector, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

GenOway, S.A.

Charles River Laboratories

Hera BioLabs

Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

AXENIS S.A.S

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

Transgenic, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Humanized Mouse Models

Humanized Rat Models

By Application

Oncology

Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Haematopoiesis

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

