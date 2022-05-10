Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Forecasts Growth 2021-2030

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size study, By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Sequencing by Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Sanger Sequencing, Other Technologies), By Research Type (Outsourced Research, Internal Research), By Laboratory Type (Dry labs, Wet Labs), By Application (Shotgun Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academia/Research Institute), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is valued approximately USD 1.42 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Microbiome sequencing is the study of genetic material, which is used to hydrate the human biodata to comprehend the disease with various procedures. This study can be beneficial in understanding the patient’s response to a particular treatment. Microbiome sequencing services are gaining huge traction in various applications such as RNA sequencing, targeted gene sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, shotgun sequencing, and many other applications. The growing focus on human microbiome therapy, increasing adoption of the human microbiome for early disease detection and diagnosis, rising needs for reducing the cost of sequencing, coupled with the rising demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS) are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2016 the global next-generation sequencing market accounted nearly USD 4.2 billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 12 billion by 2024.

Thus, the growth of the NGS segment is propelling the market demand, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth in the near future. However, the shortage of skilled professionals for microbiome sequencing services and lack of awareness among scientists and physicians regarding the availability of advanced tools for data analysis impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, investigational new drug (IND) needs for fecal microbiota and growing investments for research and technological advancements are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Microbiome Sequencing Services market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable business environment and continuous developments in sequencing technologies by the major market players in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing research studies on cancer & inherited rare diseases, as well as the rising availability of commercial solutions for NGS data analysis, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microbiome Sequencing Services market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Clinical Microbiomics A/S

Baseclear B.V.

Metabiomics Corp.

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Therapeutics, Llc.

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Ubiome, Inc.

Zymo Research Corp.

Second Genome Inc.

Rancho Bio Sciences LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies

By Research Type:

Outsourced Research

Internal Research

By Laboratory Type:

Dry labs

Wet Labs

By Application:

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Other Applications

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academia/Research Institute

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

