RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies

Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Size study, By Product (Reagents/Consumables, Instruments, Software, Services), By Technology (Microarrays, Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, RNA Interference), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Comparative Transcriptomics), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Contract Research Organizations), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

RNA analysis or transcriptomics is the procedure carry out to study or analyze an organism’s transcriptome, the total of its RNA transcripts. The data content of an organism is recorded in the DNA of its genome and demonstrated via transcription. In other words, this technique comprises the collection and exploration of transcriptomes and discoveries of a wide range of applications, majorly in molecular genetics. The growing demand for personalized medicine, availability of government funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical, coupled with increasing applications of RNA sequencing in transcriptomics are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. Additionally, rising spendings on transcriptomic technologies coupled with the introduction of a new product range by the leading players are the further factors that may surge the market demand in the impending period. For instance, in May 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. introduced the company’s SEQuoiaRiboDepletion Kit for the Next-Generation (NGS) sequencing. The product has the ability to enhance assessment efficiency by eliminating extraneous rRNA fragments from the RNA sequencing library.

Similarly, in September 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the launch of its SureSelect XT HS2 RNA Reagent Kit, which features a modular design. The product allows a simple and parallel approach for both RNA and DNA samples. However, the high capital investment and data management in transcriptomics research impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing focus on biomarker discovery and outsourcing and the rising application of toxicogenomics is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, high adoption of advanced technologies, and rising development of structure-based drug designs across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as high biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, as well as international collaboration and partnership between Asian research institutes, would create lucrative growth prospects for the RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Fluidigm Corporation

CD Genomics Company

Promega Corporation

Takara Holdings, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By Technology:

Microarrays

Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Interference

By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Toxicogenomics

Comparative Transcriptomics

By End User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

