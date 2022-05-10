Stem Cell Assay Market : Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030

Global Stem Cell Assay Market Size study, By Type (Viability/Cytotoxicity, Isolation & Purification, Cell Identification, Proliferation, Differentiation, Function, Apoptosis), By Cell Type (Adult Stem Cells, Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs)), By Product & Service (Instruments, Kits, Services), By Application (Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Research), By End User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Stem Cell Assay Market is valued approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Stem cells are a type of undifferentiated biological cells that have the ability to distinguish into specialized cells and produce more stem cells. Stem cell assays are a method to analyze living cells on the basis of various parameters such as size, shape, and others. These assays are majorly adopted for measuring cellular and biochemical functions by the utilization of functional cells as diagnostic tools in the research of new drugs. These assays also help in measuring cell proliferation, toxicity, and motility. The growing availability of funding for stem cell research, increasing incidences of diseases such as cardiovascular, CNS, diabetes, and many others, the technological developments in stem cell-based research instruments coupled with the introduction of novel stem cell products are the primary factors that are augmenting the market demand around the world.

For instance, as per the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are one of the major causes of death worldwide with nearly 17.6 million deaths in 2016. Also, the amount is projected to reach around 23.6 million by 2030. Therefore, the increasing occurrence of CVD is propelling the demand for stem cell assay, which, in turn, drives market growth. However, the high cost of stem cell analysis instruments and reagents and ethical issues associated with embryonic stem cell research impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of microfluidics in stem cell research and the high growth potential of single stem cell analysis sequencing is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Stem Cell Assay market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness about stem cell assays, increasing government investments in the field, and the presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of favorable regulatory guidelines, as well as rising investment in the healthcare infrastructural development, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stem Cell Assay market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Promega Corporation

Cell Biolabs Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cellular Dynamics International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Viability/Cytotoxicity

Isolation & Purification

Cell Identification

Proliferation

Differentiation

Function

Apoptosis

By Cell Type:

Adult Stem Cells

Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs)

By Product & Service:

Instruments

Kits

Services

By Application:

Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Research

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Stem Cell Assay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

