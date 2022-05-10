Cryotherapy Market 2021 Key Performance, Top Players, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast to 2030

Global Cryotherapy Market Size study, By Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers & Cryosaunas), By Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty), By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Cryotherapy Centers, Spas & Fitness Centers), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Cryotherapy Market is valued approximately USD 224.75 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cryotherapy is also known as cold therapy which works on low temperatures in medical therapy. This method is used to cure various types of tissue lesions by exposing specific body parts in a very cold environment. Cryotherapy is majorly used for the treatment of health conditions like tissue damages or lesions, malignant & benign tumors, pain, and sports injuries. The growing demand for minimally invasive/non-invasive procedures, rising incidence of cancer, cardiac conditions, and sports injuries, coupled with the increasing number of technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment are the primary factors that are stimulating the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, there were around 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-associated deaths recorded around the world.

Also, it is expected that the new cancer cases annually are anticipated to increases to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-associated deaths to 16.4 million by the end of 2040. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of cancer especially prostate cancer and skin cancer is fueling the demand for cryotherapy as it quickly and proficiently destroys cancer cells. However, limited access to cryotherapy and lack of awareness, tied with the hazardous effects of cryogenic gases impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising focus on expanding cryotherapy applications and increasing R&D spending is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Cryotherapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising sports and physical activity-associated injuries, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and the increasing popularity of cryotherapy. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and CVDs, as well as increasing approval and launch of novel cryotherapy products across the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cryotherapy Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CooperSurgical Inc.

Brymill Cryogenic Systems Ltd.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Kriosystem Life & Care

Medtronic Plc

Cryoconcepts LP

US Cryotherapy Corporate

Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH

Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z oo, Sp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Cryosurgery Devices

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

By Application

Surgical Applications

Pain Management

Recovery, Health, and Beauty

By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Cryotherapy Centers

Spas & Fitness Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cryotherapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

