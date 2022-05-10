Efficacy Testing Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2030

Global Efficacy Testing Market Size study, By Service Type (Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing {Traditional Test Method, Rapid Test Method}, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing {Surface Test Method, Suspension Test Method}), By Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications, Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Applications, Consumer Product Applications, Medical Device Applications), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Efficacy Testing Market is valued approximately USD 261 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Efficacy Testing is a type of method in which product research and development are performed to assess the effectiveness of the product through various tests, encompasses stability tests, toxicology tests, and safety tests. This test presents the improved quantitative standards in terms of efficacy and safety and authenticates the commercialization of the product. The growing adoption of the quality by design approach, rising awareness for outsourcing efficacy testing, and increasing concerns over product stability are the chief factors that are augmenting the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of surface disinfectants and preservatives in the biopharma, and pharma sector for product stability and contamination control, coupled with the growth of the cosmetic industry is further propelling the market demand globally.

For instance, according to Statista, the cosmetic industry in India is accounted for USD 11.16 billion in 2017, and the market is projected to reach USD 20 billion by the end of 2025. However, time-consuming processes and a shortage of skilled professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing emphasis on contamination control and development of the emerging nations is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Efficacy Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, availability of R&D investments, and presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising incidences of chronic diseases, escalating geriatric population, as well as increasing government funding for life science research activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Efficacy Testing Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eurofins Scientific SE

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

WuXi AppTech

SGS S.A

Intertek Group

Almac Group

Merck KGaA

BioMerieux

Pacific Biolabs Inc.

Honeyman Group Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing

Traditional Test Method

Rapid Test Method

Disinfectant Efficacy Testing

Surface Test Method

Suspension Test Method

By Application

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications

Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Applications

Consumer Product Applications

Medical Device Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Efficacy Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

