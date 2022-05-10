CRISPR Technology Market 2021 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Global CRISPR Technology Market Size study, By Product and Service (Hand-Emplaced, Air-Delivered), By Applications (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, Infrared), By End User (Security {Military, Public Security} Critical Infrastructure {Utilities, Industrial & Commercial Facilities}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global CRISPR Technology Market is valued approximately USD 1097.66 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

CRISPR technology is also known as Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat technology that has formed a system named as restoration system, which is one of the superlative methods for genome editing. CRISPR is a family of DNA sequences that are found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms like archaea and bacteria. CRISPR technology is used to detect and destroy DNA from similar microorganisms and bacteriophages during contamination. This technology facilitates the removal, addition, and alteration of the genetic material at particular locations in the genome. The growing availability of government and private funding, increasing adoption of CRISPR systems in microbiology, rising incidences of genetic disorders, and increasing technological developments are the primary factors that are surging market demand across the globe.

For instance, in March 2020, a new CRISPR screening technology that targets RNA, including RNA of novel viruses like COVID was developed by the researchers at the New York genome center. Moreover, in October 2019, a team from Harvard and MIT has advanced a novel CRISPR genome editing approach that is named prime editing, which is a combination of reverse transcriptase and CRISPR-Cas9 into a single protein. The approach has the potential to edit human cells with better efficiency and high precision. Therefore, the rising number of technological developments in CRISPR Technology is fostering the market demand in the impending years. However, the lack of standardized regulations and high costs of using CRISPR impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, an increasing number of research activities and development of the emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global CRISPR Technology market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major pharma and gene therapy companies and technological advancements in CRISPR technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising government and private funding, increasing population, as well as the presence of the large patient pool, would create lucrative growth prospects for the CRISPR Technology market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Cellecta, Inc

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

New England Biolabs Ltd.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Service

Products

Services

By Applications

Biomedical Applications

Agricultural Applications

Industrial Applications

Biological Research

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global CRISPR Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

