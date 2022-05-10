Downstream Processing Market 2021 Size, Revenue, Growth Rate, Restraints, Forecast Analysis by 2030

Global Downstream Processing Market Size study, By Product (Chromatography Columns and Resins, Filters, Membrane Adsorbers, Single-use Products, Other Products), By Technique (Purification, Solid-liquid Separation, Clarification/Concentration), By Application (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Insulin Production, Immunoglobulin Production, Erythropoietin Production, Other Applications), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Downstream Processing Market is valued approximately USD 22.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Downstream processing is the method for recovering and purifying biosynthetic products, especially pharmaceuticals, derived from natural sources like plant or animal tissue or fermentation broth, which comprises the recycling of salvageable materials and the efficient treatment and disposal of waste. This processing is one of the significant procedures in the manufacturing process for industrial enzymes, natural fragrance & flavor compounds, biopharmaceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising adoption of single-use technology in bioprocessing, development of bioprocessing capacity, coupled with growing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies are the primary factors that are stimulating the market demand across the globe.

For instance, the biopharmaceuticals industry is exhibiting continuous growth in the global market. As per Statista, in 2017, the biopharmaceutical industry generates a revenue of USD 5.02 trillion worldwide. Also, the amount is reached USD 7.15 trillion in January 2021. Hence, the thriving growth of the biopharmaceuticals industry is propelling the demand for downstream processing, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth in the impending years. However, the high cost of instruments and shortage of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of the emerging economies and increasing healthcare expenditures is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Downstream Processing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing biopharmaceutical research and growing need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising government support, increasing expertise and academic excellence, as well as developing R&D infrastructure, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Downstream Processing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Merck Millipore

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Chromatography Columns and Resins

Filters

Membrane Adsorbers

Single-use Products

Other Products

By Technique:

Purification

Solid-liquid Separation

Clarification/Concentration

By Application:

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Insulin Production

Immunoglobulin Production

Erythropoietin Production

Other Applications

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Downstream Processing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

