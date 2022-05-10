Dry Powder Inhaler Market 2021 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2030

Global Dry Powder Inhaler Market Size study, by Product (Single Dose Dry Powder Inhalers, Multi Dose Dry Powder Inhalers) by Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Diabetes, Cystic Fibrosis) by Function (Manually operated Inhaler Devices, digitally operated Inhaler Devices) by end use industries (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Mail Order Pharmacies) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Dry Powder Inhaler Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Dry-powder inhaler (DPI) refers to a device that delivers medication to the lungs in the form of a dry powder. advantages of DPIs, includes compactness and portability. It also offers rapid delivery time. Multi-dose DPIs also have dose counters so the patient can recognize when the prescription needs to be refilled. Growing prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising R&D activities and new product launches are key drivers for the growth of Dry Powder Inhaler market. For instance, according to The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)- as of 2020 more than 25 million people in the United States have asthma.

Approximately 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD, and approximately 12 million people have not yet been diagnosed. Moreover, annual health care expenditures for asthma alone are estimated at USD 20.7 billion and as per World Health Organization (WHO)- asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 461000 deaths. Furthermore, in October 2021, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has launched bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus in Spain. Also, with rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing pollution levels, the adoption & demand for Dry Powder Inhaler is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of Dry Powder Inhaler and availability of other alternatives impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Dry Powder Inhaler market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and well-established healthcare industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing healthcare sector and rising pollution levels in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dry Powder Inhaler market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cipla Limited

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

ELPEN Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Vectura Group Plc

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Dose Dry Powder Inhalers

Multi Dose Dry Powder Inhalers

By Indication:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Diabetes

Cystic Fibrosis

By Function:

Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

By End Use Industries:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

