Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market 2021 Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2030

Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Size study, By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells {Differentiated Cells, Stem Cells}, Animal Cells), By Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose Tissue, Cord Blood/ Embryonic Stem Cells), By Technique (Centrifugation- Based Cell Isolation, Surface Marker- Based Cell Isolation, Filteration- Based Cell Isolation), By Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine, In Vitro Diagnostics), By End User (Biotechnology And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories And Institutes, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Cell isolation is also known as cell separation which is a process of isolating one or more specific cell populations from the varied cell combinations. This process can be performed in a variety of intricate biological samples, such as whole peripheral blood and leukapheresis products. Cell separation is a significant component in many life sciences, from stem cell and oncology research to routine clinical diagnosis, thereby, these factors are augmenting the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of government funding for cell-based research, the rising prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases among the population, coupled with growing focus on personalized medicine are the major factors that are stimulating the market demand around the world.
For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were nearly 17.0 million new cancer cases were recorded and 9.5 million cancer deaths globally 2018. Additionally, the amount is anticipated to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. . However, ethical issues associated with embryonic stem cell isolation and the high cost of cell-based research impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, technological developments and innovation in cell isolation are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of the well-established infrastructure for life science research and the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of technological developments, as well as the rising prevalence of cancer, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Terumo BCT
GE Healthcare
Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc.
Corning Inc.
Miltenyl Biotech
pluriSelect Life Science
Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Consumables
Instruments
By Cell Type:
Human Cells
Differentiated Cells
Stem Cells
Animal Cells
By Cell Source:
Bone Marrow
Adipose Tissue
Cord Blood/ Embryonic Stem Cells
By Technique:
Centrifugation- Based Cell Isolation
Surface Marker- Based Cell Isolation
Filtration- Based Cell Isolation
By Application:
Biomolecule Isolation
Cancer Research
Stem Cell Research
Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine
In Vitro Diagnostics
By End User:
Biotechnology And Biopharmaceutical Companies
Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Laboratories And Institutes
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
