Heart Rate Monitors Market Size, [KEY PLAYERS] 2022 Business Opportunities and Drivers, Industry Growth Analysis, Development Plans, and Forecast to 2030

The Global Heart Rate Monitors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the Estimate Period (2017-2023).

The Global Heart Rate Monitors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the Estimate Period (2017-2023).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

The heart rate monitors are those devices which are used for monitoring pulse or heart rate. These gadgets can be wearable or non-wearable, installed with sensors. However, the equipment tracks pulse or heart rate of an individual amid physical exercises or rest. Heart rate monitoring is one of the real procedures in managing the diseases. Attributable to expanding pattern for utilizing wearable medicinal gadgets and rising accentuation on wellbeing and wellness the interest for these gadgets is observed to grow from the last few years. Developing interests over the globe in regard to wellbeing and prevention of different cardiovascular infections is expanding the interest for these devices.

The global heart rate monitors market is relied upon to demonstrate huge development amid the forecast period attributable to the expanding predominance of different heart diseases, and developing pattern of utilizing wearable heart rate monitor, for example, smartwatch among the grown-ups. However, the expensive nature of the wearable heart rate monitors could hamper the development of the market over the globe.

Market Segmentation

The global heart rate monitors market is divided on the basis of its application, types, end users and regional demand.

On the basis of its application, the global market is bifurcated into medical, sports, and others.

Based on its type, the global heart rate monitors market is classified into non-wearable and wearable devices.

Based on its end-user industry, the market is sectioned into sport medicine centers, hospital & clinics, individuals, professionals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global heart rate monitors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players of the global heart rate monitors market include companies like Apple (U.S.), Visiomed Group (France), Garmin Ltd.(U.S.), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Nike (U.S.), Mio Global (South Korea), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Inc., Beurer GmbH (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Motorola, Polar Electro (Finland), nu-beca & maxcellent co. (Taiwan), TomTom International BV (The Netherlands), Sony (Japan), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

