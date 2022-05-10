Microarray Analysis Market [REVENUE SOURCE] 2021 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Key Players Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Global Microarray Analysis Market Size study, By Product and Service (Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services), By Type (DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Other Microarrays), By Application (Research Applications, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Other Applications), By End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Microarray Analysis Market is valued approximately USD 4.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Microarrays are an advanced molecular biology technique that is used for detecting the expression of numerous genes at the same time. Microarray analysis is a significant technique that uses gene chips that can tie more than a thousand RNAs at a time. Microarray analysis is majorly used to detect several types of cancer. The growing incidences of cancer, rising application areas of microarrays, coupled with the increasing availability of funding for proteomic and genomic research are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. According to the national cancer institute, cancer is the major cause of death around the world. In 2018, there were nearly 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths occur globally.

Also, the amount is likely to reach around 29.5 million new cases and 16.4 million cancer-related deaths by 2040. However, the rising use of microarrays in personalized medicine and dearth of the skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing and growing fundings for R&D activities is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Microarray Analysis market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of novel technologies and the presence of the leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing incidences of cancer and other genetic diseases, as well as the availability of funding for the proteomics and genomics research, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microarray Analysis market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Service:

Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

By Type:

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Other Microarrays

By Application:

Research Applications

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnostics

Other Applications

By End User:

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Microarray Analysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Molecular Devices LLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Microarrays, Inc.

Arrayit Corporation

Merck KGaA

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

