Needle-Free Injection Market 2022 Industry [KEY TACTICS], Historical Analysis, Segmentation, and Opportunities Forecasts to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the needle-free injection market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global needle-free injection market was valued at USD 10,377.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.28 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

The needle-free injection system is a novel technique used to introduce medicines to patients without piercing the skin with conventional needles. This technology offers the benefit of reducing patient concern about the use of needles. These injections are very effective for a wide range of drugs and results in less pain and hence are strongly preferred by patients. Additional benefits of these needle-free injections include fast results as compared to conventional needles and no issue of needle disposal. This technique could be used to administer vaccines and medications in the pork industry. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling the need for needle-free injections. Increase in investments in the pharmaceutical sector and convenient use of these medical devices in home care are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of these devices, strict regulatory bodies, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The global needle-free injection market has been segmented, by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, and end user.

Based on product type, the global needle-free injection market has been categorized as fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors.

On the basis of technology, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into jet-based, spring-based, and laser-powered.

By usability, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into reusable needle-free injectors and disposable needle-free injectors.

The global needle-free injection market by type of medication is further sub-segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, powder-based needle-free injectors, and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into intradermal injectors, intramuscular injectors, and subcutaneous injectors.

By application, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into vaccination, insulin delivery, and oncology.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global needle-free injection market are Antares Pharma Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical International Technology Inc., INJEX Pharma GmBH, National Medical Products Inc, European Pharma Group, PenJet Corporation, Valeritas Holdings Inc, Crossject, Mika Medical Co., and D’Antonio Consultants International Inc.

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global needle-free injection market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global needle-free injection market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global needle-free injection market

Target Audience

> Government Research Institutes

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global needle-free injection market is expected to reach USD 25,057.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.28 % from 2017 to 2023

> Based on technology, the jet-based needle-free injectors segment holds the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 10,391.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.90% from 2017 to 2023

> The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global needle-free injection market and is projected to reach USD 8,750.7 million by 2023

> The needle-free injection market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 15.74 % from 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

