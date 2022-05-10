Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, [KEY FINDINGS], Company Profiles, and Forecast by Regions till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is expected to move ahead with a CAGR of 8.70% amid the estimation period (2017-2023).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

The chief cause of spinal compression is spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis is the tightening of spaces inside the spine which applies weight on the nerves going through the spine. The major symptoms of the Spinal stenosis include back pain and neck pain. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like spinal stenosis and cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The Spinal Cord Compression (SCC) is often diagnosed in the oncology. Metastasis to the spinal system is one of the major causes of the Spinal Cord Compression (SCC).

Also, ideal policies for reimbursement and rising demand for negligibly invasive surgeries by the developing geriatric populace is assessed to support the market development amid the forecast period. Higher therapeutic cost and lack of highly skilled and experienced physicians are anticipated to hinder the growth of the Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is divided on the basis of its type, treatment type, diagnosis, end user and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is divided into cervical stenosis, lumbar spinal stenosis, central stenosis, and others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the market is classified into imaging, physical examination, and others. Based on its treatment type, the global market is bifurcated into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. By its end-user industry, the market is sectioned into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players for the global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market includes Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.) , Medtronic (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical Inc. (U.S.), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Orthofix International NV (U.S.), K2M, Inc. (U.S.), Paradigm Spine (U.S.), Alphatec Spine, Inc. (U.S), Vertos Medical Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Vertiflex Inc. (California), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems (Japan), Neusoft Corporation (China), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Neurologica Company Ltd. (London) among others.

