Home Healthcare Market Share: 2022 Industry Trends, [GROWTH], Size, Latest Innovation, Regional Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the home healthcare market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

Home healthcare is an expanding practical choice being favored by patients inferable from increasing healthcare costs and the thriving geriatric populace. Home healthcare services provide one with different services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. The digitization of information has made it less complex for the patients to contact doctors and physicians and gain a precise diagnosis from their home.

Various technical and scientific advances in healthcare and other diagnosis devices along with several other government initiatives are encouraging the home healthcare system to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years. This type of home healthcare system has made it very easier for the senior or aged and bedridden patients to get in touch with their physicians and recuperate normally.

Market Segmentation

The global home healthcare market is divided on the basis of its product, software, service, and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is segmented into the screening, therapeutic and testing, and monitoring products. On the basis of its software, the global market is bifurcated into agency software, telehealth solution, hospice solutions, and clinical management systems. Based on its services, the market is classified into unskilled care services, skilled nursing services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, rehabilitation therapy services, and pregnancy care services.

Regional Analysis

The global home healthcare market is divided into four major global regions including Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Players

The major players in the home healthcare market include brands like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), A&D Company (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Becton Dickinson Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Kinnser Software (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), and others.

