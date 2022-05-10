Optical Coherence Tomography Market Size, Share, 2022 [INDUSTRY GROWTH], Trends, Emerging Factors, Key Players, and Forecast Till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the optical coherence tomography market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global optical coherence tomography market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% during the estimation period (2017-2023). The global market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1483.49 million by the year 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

The Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a kind of imaging technology which is non-invasive in nature. The OCT is a device that helps in the generation of the duplicate-color depiction of the tissue structure, directly on the micron scale in real and in situ times. It is parallel to the ultrasound imaging, except the fact that it makes use of the light instead of using the sound. OCT has been developed as a standout amongst the most essential imaging strategy in different restorative applications. OCT is an optical analog of the intravascular ultrasound in the cardiology section, used to analyze the coronary arteries.

It is noticed that the rising incidences of eye diseases along with other technological progressions are the key elements driving the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. The prevalence of eye illnesses significantly affects the optical coherence tomography market as it further pushes the interest for new, and propelled results of higher accuracy. However, the higher cost of the device would strongly hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global optical coherence tomography market is classified on the basis of its application, technology, and type of devices. Based on its application, the global market is segmented into oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, dermatology, others. On the basis of its technology, the market is sectioned into swept-source OCT, spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT), and others. On the basis of its device type, the global optical coherence tomography market is segmented into tabletop OCT devices, handheld OCT devices, catheter-based OCT devices, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global optical coherence tomography market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of key players in the optical coherence tomography market are Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Laboratories, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Topcon Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIDEK Co., Ltd, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Novacam Technologies Inc, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Michelson Diagnostics, Optovue, Thorlabs Inc., Imalux Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, and others.

