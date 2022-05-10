Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2021 Research by Top Segmentation, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size study, By Product (Products, Consumables, Assay Kits & Reagents, Disposables, Instruments, Other Instruments), By Method (Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests, Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, Other Applications), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is valued approximately USD 5.03 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a procedure that is performed for determining the risk for the fetus being born with several chromosomal abnormalities, like Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18, and Trisomy 21. This testing contemplates and analyzes minor DNA fragments, which flow and circulates in the pregnant woman’s blood. The growing prevalence of chromosomal disorders owing to late pregnancies incidences, rising inclination towards non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2019, in the United States birth defects impact one in every 33 babies, more than 3% of all babies each year.

Moreover, according to the Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the occurrence of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,500 babies born in diverse nations. It also elaborates that approximately 220,000 babies are born with Down’s syndrome worldwide each year. In addition, an increasing number of awareness programs regarding the availability of NIPT, the surging adoption of next-generation sequencing, coupled with the introduction of a novel product are further stimulating the market demand worldwide. For instance, in August 2019, Axia Women’s Health declares the introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in a US-obstetrician-gynecologist physician-owned laboratory. However, the imposition of stringent regulations and ethical concerns, and the unavailability of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing and untapped market potential in emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the introduction of the rising number of awareness conferences & programs, increasing spending on R&D activities, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing responsiveness for the NIPT, as well as the growing focus of leading market players on strengthening their presence in APAC, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

BGI Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera, Inc.

Yourgene Health Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Products

Consumables

Assay Kits & Reagents

Disposables

Instruments

Other Instruments

By Method:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

By Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

