Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 10, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;14;82%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and windy;33;28;Sunny and breezy;35;28;NW;27;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;27;13;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;W;19;34%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;15;E;18;76%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;22;12;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;SW;23;63%;93%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, windy;13;2;Partly sunny;10;3;WSW;8;42%;4%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;WNW;9;57%;15%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and breezy;20;9;Partly sunny;21;6;WNW;17;57%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;SSE;12;64%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;NNE;13;31%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;S;12;64%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;35;19;Partly sunny;34;19;NE;18;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A shower and t-storm;33;24;S;8;77%;91%;9

Bangalore, India;A shower or two;28;21;Variable clouds;27;21;W;18;69%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A shower and t-storm;31;27;S;14;77%;95%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;WSW;18;66%;1%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;NNW;18;30%;66%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;S;7;54%;2%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;16;Rather cloudy, warm;26;15;WNW;14;46%;64%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;18;11;SE;10;79%;85%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;27;15;Mostly cloudy;28;15;ESE;8;44%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;Periods of sun, warm;27;14;S;9;45%;3%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;11;Clouds and sun;22;12;SW;15;59%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;20;7;A t-storm in spots;23;11;SSW;7;61%;41%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;23;12;Clouds and sun;26;15;SW;9;39%;3%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Patchy morning fog;19;10;ESE;10;70%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;19;A morning t-storm;29;19;NE;9;46%;63%;10

Busan, South Korea;A brief p.m. shower;21;13;Periods of sun;23;15;ESE;10;66%;42%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;30;19;Partly sunny;30;19;NE;14;27%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;An afternoon shower;18;13;Partial sunshine;19;10;S;12;66%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;27;18;A passing shower;30;19;SSE;5;59%;82%;10

Chennai, India;Rain and wind;34;30;Variable cloudiness;38;30;SSW;15;55%;8%;7

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;Not as warm;22;16;E;14;91%;21%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;WSW;20;72%;96%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;19;8;A passing shower;17;9;WSW;17;71%;97%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;26;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;N;23;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm, turning breezy;33;22;Very warm;32;21;SSE;20;57%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;18;65%;8%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;38;30;Hot with hazy sun;42;30;ESE;10;32%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;25;10;Warmer;30;14;SSW;22;19%;9%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;28;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;10;80%;99%;5

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;35;24;Periods of sun;32;24;S;7;64%;39%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;16;8;A passing shower;15;4;W;21;68%;82%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A passing shower;25;16;Showers around;26;16;NNE;13;49%;66%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;22;18;Mostly cloudy;22;18;ENE;28;66%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower and t-storm;31;26;Humid with a t-storm;32;26;SSE;14;80%;91%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NE;7;50%;6%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;NNE;17;59%;27%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around;14;8;Breezy with a shower;12;6;SW;29;80%;97%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A shower and t-storm;35;27;SSE;12;70%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;29;25;Humid, a.m. showers;28;24;S;23;84%;91%;4

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;29;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;ENE;23;55%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;More clouds than sun;38;29;Partly sunny;39;29;N;15;31%;2%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;N;16;25%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;Partly sunny;20;8;ENE;16;65%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;ESE;12;70%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;29;Breezy in the p.m.;38;27;N;23;27%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Nice with some sun;22;10;NW;9;50%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;11;27%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;27;Very warm;36;28;W;22;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-shower;27;18;A t-storm or two;28;18;ESE;8;69%;96%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;42;28;Mostly sunny;42;28;NE;22;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly cloudy;19;11;WSW;11;32%;4%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A few showers;31;25;E;21;63%;92%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;SSE;8;67%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;32;27;A shower and t-storm;32;28;E;15;78%;99%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;6;80%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;15;-1;Mostly sunny;14;-1;E;11;31%;23%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;73%;90%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Sun and some clouds;20;15;SSE;12;77%;3%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;14;N;9;47%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;20;12;A little p.m. rain;18;10;W;23;63%;92%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;20;10;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;N;17;36%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;12;70%;5%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;15;SSE;8;41%;5%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;33;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;W;29;69%;82%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;25;E;9;74%;55%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;37;28;ESE;11;45%;67%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;11;Mostly cloudy;19;13;N;10;69%;82%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Turning cloudy;29;12;A t-storm around;26;10;NNE;12;38%;42%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;A p.m. t-shower;28;21;N;16;57%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SW;14;60%;67%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;19;64%;55%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Patchy morning fog;18;10;SSE;18;59%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;25;12;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;WSW;3;33%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;A bit of rain;12;7;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SW;15;37%;91%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;29;Mostly sunny;33;30;W;17;72%;4%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;A t-storm around;27;14;NNE;11;61%;48%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;22;9;Breezy;22;13;ESE;17;39%;2%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;29;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;WNW;12;44%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;17;3;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;5;SSW;19;30%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;23;17;A couple of showers;26;18;SE;10;59%;86%;11

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Showers around;14;5;SW;16;69%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;25;8;Partly sunny;27;12;N;10;36%;1%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and nice;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;15;77%;91%;3

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WNW;11;78%;93%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;E;11;77%;91%;3

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;27;13;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;WSW;13;56%;8%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;12;Cloudy;21;15;N;10;71%;97%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;34;27;A shower and t-storm;34;27;SSW;5;72%;91%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;18;80%;88%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;21;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;SE;9;53%;67%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning out cloudy;24;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;SSW;14;35%;42%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A quick p.m. shower;25;11;Cloudy;21;10;ESE;16;54%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;Occasional rain;20;12;S;12;71%;97%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;SSW;8;46%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;29;23;A t-storm around;29;23;SSE;13;72%;79%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;9;2;Mostly cloudy;4;1;WSW;13;67%;92%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouding up;18;10;A passing shower;19;10;WSW;16;50%;96%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;28;21;W;8;73%;27%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;36;26;Sunny and hot;41;25;NE;11;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;26;11;Sunny and nice;26;12;SW;13;59%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. rain;15;8;A bit of rain;15;8;W;19;56%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in places;15;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;10;WNW;22;52%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;28;17;A t-storm or two;28;18;ENE;13;76%;98%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SE;19;71%;55%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;26;19;High clouds;26;18;NNW;10;77%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunny and nice;28;17;NE;13;20%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds and fog;21;9;Low clouds and fog;22;9;SW;4;46%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A couple of showers;29;23;SSE;6;83%;96%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;30;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;13;NNW;9;47%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;14;6;An afternoon shower;13;7;SSW;13;67%;83%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;26;13;Partly sunny;22;11;ESE;12;47%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;18;Cloudy;24;18;NE;18;66%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A brief p.m. shower;34;27;A t-storm around;32;26;ENE;8;72%;74%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;22;8;A t-storm in spots;21;9;SSW;10;51%;41%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A shower;29;25;E;26;71%;88%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;15;9;A couple of showers;17;9;SW;19;57%;98%;4

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;20;17;Rainy times;21;18;NE;17;68%;98%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;29;22;A shower and t-storm;30;23;SSE;3;79%;99%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;16;10;A shower;14;8;SSW;21;71%;97%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;23;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;13;50%;6%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNW;15;51%;17%;9

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;WNW;12;17%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;25;19;Turning cloudy;25;19;NW;13;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;27;11;A stray thunderstorm;26;13;E;9;53%;41%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A morning shower;22;15;Partly sunny;22;18;S;7;77%;26%;9

Toronto, Canada;High clouds, breezy;16;9;Partly sunny, nice;18;12;ESE;15;56%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;21;16;Heavy showers;20;15;E;7;76%;96%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;NNW;13;61%;6%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, p.m. flurries;3;-9;Cold with flurries;4;-9;NNW;26;35%;58%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;13;6;Rain, mainly early;13;7;SE;9;57%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower;24;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;13;SSW;6;47%;43%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;WNW;3;70%;92%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;16;7;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;SW;16;45%;84%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;19;10;Warmer;25;16;SSW;17;45%;22%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;13;11;Low clouds;14;8;SE;21;63%;2%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SSE;11;71%;97%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;18;6;A stray t-shower;17;7;NE;8;51%;66%;10

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-10 21:36 GMT+08:00

