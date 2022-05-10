Alexa
Recently opened section of Taiwan's Southern Cross-Island Highway to close for 3 days as precaution

Numerous rockfalls reported in the section between Meishankou and Xiangyang in the past few days

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/10 20:58
(Directorate General of Highways photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The section of the Southern Cross-Island Highway that has been conditionally open since May 1 will be closed from Saturday to Monday (May 14 – 16) as a precautionary measure to brace for possible downpours in the coming weekend.

Lu Hsiu-hsien (呂修賢), deputy chief at the Directorate General of Highways’ (DGH) Jiasian Construction Section, said that there was sporadic rainfall in the section between Meishankou and Xiangyang in the past few days and that they had received several reports of rockfalls, CNA reported.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rains or even torrential downpours are expected in Kaohsiung City’s mountainous area between Saturday and Monday, which led to the DGH’s decision to close the section between Meishankou and Xiangyang during this period.

Traffic control is being enforced on the conditionally opened section between Meishankou and Xiangyang from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week, and is still closed every Tuesday and Thursday, according to the DGH.

However, as the rainy season has arrived, the weather has been unstable lately in the mountainous area and intermittent thunderstorms have often caused rockfalls, according to a DGH press release.
