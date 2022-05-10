Medical Device Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030 | (CAGR) of 5.9%

The global medical device market size was US$ 451.2 billion in 2021. The global medical device market is forecast to grow to US$ 730.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol651
Factors Influencing the Market
The medical industry is forecast to witness significant evolution due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products. In addition, the growing number of launches in medical devices industry will contribute to the growth of the market.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also contribute to the growth of the global medical device market. According to the report by American Heart Association, around 17.6 million deaths were reported due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016. This data is forecast to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Thus, it will surge the demand for healthcare and efficient medical devices.
Medical devices are highly used by healthcare professionals to gather data and then analyze it for recommending solutions. Thus, it benefits both patients and doctors. In addition, growing penetration of 3D printing in the healthcare industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing number of R&D activities will significantly surge the growth of the medical devices market. In addition, trending home healthcare will contribute to the growth of the global medical devices market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare segment witnessed a sudden upsurge in the demand for efficient services. Thus, it soared the demand for medical devices in order to offer advanced services to the patients without wasting a second. Furthermore, the demand for high-tech products, such as respiratory ventilators and related equipment, took a pace. Various companies introduced smart ventilators to cater to the demand of the consumers and help the doctors. Due to this global health emergency, many jurisdictions declared to curb the spread of the virus and save the population. It hampered the manufacturing activities for a short time. Thus, it restricted the growth of the industry for a short time.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol651
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global medical devices market. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and high healthcare expenditure. The growing deployment of advanced technology in the healthcare segment will also contribute to the growth of the industry during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
- Abbott Laboratories Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers(Siemens AG)
- Stryker Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- GE Healthcare
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global medical devices market segmentation focuses on Category, Application, Sector, End-User, and Region.
By Category Outlook
- Diagnostic Devices
- Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Radiation Devices
- Imaging Parts & Accessories
- Consumables
- Syringes, Needles & Catheters
- Bandages & Dressings
- Suturing Materials
- Other Consumables
- Patient Aids
- Portable Aids
- Therapeutic Applications
- Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Fixation Devices
- Artificial Joints
- Other Artificial Body Parts
- Dental Products
- Dental Instrument & Supplies
- Dental Capital Equipment
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- MIS
- IVD
- Other Medical Device Categories
By Application Outlook
- Diagnostic Imaging Devices
- In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Ophthalmics
- Respiratory
- Urology & Gynecology
- General and Plastic Surgery
- Endoscopy
- Dental
- Diabetic Care
- Wound Management
- Nephrology
- General Hospital and Healthcare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- Neurology
- Robotics Navigation
- Other Applications
By Sector
- Public
- Private
By End-Users
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Household
- Other End-Users
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol651
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol651
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/