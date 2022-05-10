Medical Device Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030 | (CAGR) of 5.9%

The global medical device market size was US$ 451.2 billion in 2021. The global medical device market is forecast to grow to US$ 730.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The medical industry is forecast to witness significant evolution due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products. In addition, the growing number of launches in medical devices industry will contribute to the growth of the market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also contribute to the growth of the global medical device market. According to the report by American Heart Association, around 17.6 million deaths were reported due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016. This data is forecast to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Thus, it will surge the demand for healthcare and efficient medical devices.

Medical devices are highly used by healthcare professionals to gather data and then analyze it for recommending solutions. Thus, it benefits both patients and doctors. In addition, growing penetration of 3D printing in the healthcare industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing number of R&D activities will significantly surge the growth of the medical devices market. In addition, trending home healthcare will contribute to the growth of the global medical devices market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare segment witnessed a sudden upsurge in the demand for efficient services. Thus, it soared the demand for medical devices in order to offer advanced services to the patients without wasting a second. Furthermore, the demand for high-tech products, such as respiratory ventilators and related equipment, took a pace. Various companies introduced smart ventilators to cater to the demand of the consumers and help the doctors. Due to this global health emergency, many jurisdictions declared to curb the spread of the virus and save the population. It hampered the manufacturing activities for a short time. Thus, it restricted the growth of the industry for a short time.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global medical devices market. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and high healthcare expenditure. The growing deployment of advanced technology in the healthcare segment will also contribute to the growth of the industry during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global medical devices market segmentation focuses on Category, Application, Sector, End-User, and Region.

By Category Outlook

Diagnostic Devices Electrodiagnostic Devices Radiation Devices Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables Syringes, Needles & Catheters Bandages & Dressings Suturing Materials Other Consumables

Patient Aids Portable Aids Therapeutic Applications Orthopedics and Prosthetics Fixation Devices Artificial Joints Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products Dental Instrument & Supplies Dental Capital Equipment

Patient Monitoring Devices

MIS

IVD

Other Medical Device Categories

By Application Outlook

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmics

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General and Plastic Surgery

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Neurology

Robotics Navigation

Other Applications

By Sector

Public

Private

By End-Users

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End-Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

