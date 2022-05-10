Digital Printing Market Comprehensive Report 2022 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030 | (CAGR) of 6.9%

The global digital printing market size was US$ 22.2 billion in 2021. The global digital printing market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol652
Digital printing systems are highly used as advanced printing technology to offer accurate, short-run, and cost-effective color printing. The digital printing system is used to develop high-quality finish products at affordable rates. They are used to develop marketing material such as business cards, direct mail, letters, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
The inkjet printing solutions are gaining significant traction due to their flexibility and cost-efficiency. In addition, the rising adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies will surge the growth of the global digital printing market.
Digital printing technologies find their wide applications in the consumer electronics industry. The surging demand for efficient consumer electronics will significantly contribute to the growth of the global digital printing market.
The rising demand for sustainable printing solutions across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, label, and healthcare industries, will escalate the growth of the industry. Further, an increasing number of technological advancements will also benefit the global digital printing market throughout the forecast period.
On the contrary, the need for high initial investment for digital printing plants may limit the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global digital printing market. However, the market witnessed significant opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. These two sectors witnessed abrupt burden and crucial need to develop novel drugs and treatment. The global digital printing market observed substantial growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Moreover, the use of printers declined abruptly among the organization. Most of the organizations began operating on the remote mode. Thus, it hampered the growth of the digital printing market. On the contrary, the rising demand for flexible packaging surged the growth of the digital printing industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol652
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific digital printing market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the rising demand for consumer electronics and packaged goods. In addition, rising digitization and the presence of prominent textile printing dealers will benefit the market during the study period. Furthermore, the growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for novel drugs and devices will contribute to the growth of the digital printing market.
Competitors in the Market
- Canon
- Hewlett-Packard Development
- Ricoh Company
- Mimaki Engineering
- Roland DG Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Xerox Corporation
- Durst Phototechnik AG
- Inca Digital Printers Limited
- Printronix
- Brother Industries
- Oki Electric Industry
- Toshiba
- Samsung Electronics
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global digital printing market segmentation focuses on Printhead, Ink Type, Application, Product, and Region.
By Printhead Type Outlook
- Inkjet
- Laser
By Ink Type Outlook
- UV-Cured Ink
- Aqueous Ink
- Solvent Ink
- Latex Ink
- Dye Sublimation Ink
By Application Outlook
- Plastic Film or Foil
- Release Liner
- Glass
- Textile
- Paper
- Ceramic
- Others
By Product Type Outlook
- Digital Printers
- Ink
- Printhead
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol652
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol652
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/