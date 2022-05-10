Smart Thermostat Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 25.1%

The global smart thermostat market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global smart thermostat market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol634

A smart thermostat performs programmable and automatic temperature settings, commonly according to the weather conditions, heating & cooling needs, and everyday schedules. A smart thermostat is a device that can efficiently understand the patterns of its surroundings.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of changes in the residential & commercial sectors will contribute to the growth of the global smart thermostat market. The smart thermostat is suitable for smart home infrastructure. The device is also efficient in saving energy. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the global smart thermostat market.

Advancements in technology and rising urbanization will contribute to the growth of the smart thermostat market. For instance, Nest labs unveiled a new feature that alerts customers about any HVAC issues. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global smart thermostat market.

The rising demand to control electronic and electrical appliances and remote access to ambiance heating or temperature will escalate the growth of the market.

The growing penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies in residential and commercial spaces will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart thermostat market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of the smart thermostat may limit the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic highly affected the lifestyle of the population. It surged the demand to look over healthcare instead of other luxury technologies. Thus, various industries witnessed a significant backdrop in terms of revenue, including the smart thermostat market. In addition, industrial activities were reduced drastically due to the imposed lockdowns in various nations. Additionally, commercial spaces were also forced to shut the operations and allow work from home to the employees. All of these factors significantly declined the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the study period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol634

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific smart thermostat market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the trending smart home infrastructure. In addition, the growing urbanization and rising adoption of smartphones and smart electronic appliances in residential and commercial spaces will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and favorable laws associated with that will benefit the smart thermostat market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs)

Ecobee

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Netatmo

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tado

Zen Thermostat

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart thermostat market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Others

By Application Outlook

Air Conditioning Split AC Window AC Portable AC Others

Heating

Ventilation

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol634

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol634

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/