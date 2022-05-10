Smart Syringes Market Growth 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2030 / (CAGR) of 8.1%

The global smart syringes market size was US$ 7,990.1 million in 2021. The global smart syringes market is forecast to grow to US$ 15,985.45 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol635

Smart syringes are medical devices specifically designed to regulate unsafe injection practices. They are designed to prevent the person from needle stick injuries and other diseases like the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The device finds its wide applications in vaccination, drug delivery, and blood collection.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of life-associated diseases and increasing demand for effective treatment will drive the smart syringes market forward. In addition, the high prevalence of blood-borne transmissions such as hepatitis B, C, and HIV due to inefficient medical practices will surge the demand for smart syringes during the forecast period.

The growing number of advancements and rising adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare segment will contribute to the growth of the global smart syringes market. Furthermore, mandatory recommendations by the WHO to adopt smart syringes will benefit the market during the study period. For instance, Gerresheimer unveiled an integrated and passive safety syringe called Gx InnoSafe in December 2017. This syringe intends to avoid needlestick injuries. Such advancements are likely to benefit the overall smart syringes market during the study period.

High healthcare expenditure and growing advancements in the healthcare sector will escalate the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high costs associated with smart syringes may restrict the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for efficient healthcare devices. Smart syringes are expected to gain traction in the coming years due to the substantial number of COVID-19 immunization programs planned by government organizations. In addition, the pandemic raised the burden on the healthcare bodies, which drove the government and private investments. As a result, it offered ample growth opportunities for the smart syringes market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol635

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart syringes market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the presence of a large patient pool and increasing healthcare awareness among the general public. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing government spending will significantly contribute to the growth of the smart syringes market. In addition, rising awareness from prominent regulatory bodies such as the WHO, UNICEF, and Red Cross, will improve the healthcare infrastructure of the region, which will ultimately benefit the other associated industries.

Competitors in the Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Merit Medical

Nipro Corporation

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Revolutions Medical Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

Terumo Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Product Market Outlook

Auto Disable Syringes

Active Safety Syringes

Passive Safety Syringes

By Application Market Outlook

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By Age Group Market Outlook

Pediatrics

Adults

By End User Market Outlook

Hospitals & HMOs

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices (Physicians)

Psychiatric

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol635

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol635

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/