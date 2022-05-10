Baseball Shoes Market Size Analysis 2022 Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030 | US$ 6,786.1 million

The global baseball shoes market value was US$ 2475 million in 2020. The baseball shoes market is forecast to reach US$ 6,786.1 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Baseball shoes are special shoes designed for playing baseball to support side-to-side and backward and forward movement. The types of baseball shoes vary based on the playing surface. Today, health is an important concern for many individuals, and baseball provides many health benefits. A number of health benefits of baseball include improved cardiovascular health, muscular fitness, and increased strength in the arms and legs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The changing lifestyle of consumers has been one of the factors contributing to the growing popularity of fashionable baseball shoes in developing economies. It drives the baseball shoes market growth.

Aspirations to be a professional baseball player and the desire to possess baseball player apparel have led to a massive increase in market size and overall demand.

During the forecast period, companies will also introduce baseball shoes specifically designed for training, warming up, and practice sessions in order to increase market share.

The popularity of sports other than baseball, such as swimming, badminton, basketball, and cricket, is forecast to slow down the growth of the product market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on the global baseball shoes market. Because of the rise in health consciousness and popularity of baseball, the post-COVID period is likely to see an increase in demand for baseball shoes. Furthermore, the development of vaccines and increased public knowledge about coronavirus prevention are likely to boost the global market growth in the future years.

Regional Insight

North America dominated the product market in 2020, and this dominance is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. It is primarily due to baseball’s expanding popularity and the growing number of people who participate in sports. Baseball continues in popularity in the United States sports industry. Baseball continues to grow in popularity in the United States sports industry in North America. Its significant economic impact is forecast to grow not only through direct contributions to the country where competitions take place. But also through indirect support to growing industries such as sports start-ups, gaming, gambling, and the media industries. In addition, an increase in the number of people visiting health clubs and baseball sports clubs in North America is likely to boost sales of baseball shoes and apparel.

Leading Competitors

The global leading prominent companies in the global baseball shoes market are:

3N2

Adidas AG

Asics

Fila Holdings Corp.

Mizuno Corporation

New Balance, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Puma

Rawlings Sporting Goods

Under Armour, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global baseball shoes market segmentation includes Type, Distribution Channel, Age Group, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Metal Cleats

Molded Cleats

Turf Cleats

Interchangeable Cleats

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Brand Outlets

Specialty Sports Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Age Group

Adults

Kids

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

