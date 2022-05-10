Portable Dishwasher Market 2022 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030 | (CAGR) of 9.5%

The portable dishwasher market size was estimated at more than US$4,593.3 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A dishwasher is a machine that automatically cleans dishes and cutlery. This machine does not require any supervision and hence saves more time as compared to traditional manual methods.
During the forecast period, corporations are likely to place a greater emphasis on R&D in order to create products that outperform their competitors. Manufacturers of home appliances are concentrating on increasing sales.
The growth of the kitchen appliances market has been fueled by the exponential increase in population in metro cities. People are primarily moving from rural areas to urban cities for job opportunities. This movement opens up various opportunities for real estate, hotels and restaurants, hospitals, and clinics, all of which require a variety of kitchen appliance items.
With the growth of the urbanized population, the need for home appliances such as dishwashers, air conditioners, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, and water heaters would increase as the metro population seeks a higher standard of living.
Home remodeling requires installing smart equipment such as portable dishwashers, smart refrigerators, air conditioners, and vacuum cleaners. People are actively indulging in such activities to renovate their homes. The growing requirement for home decoration will actively boost the growth of the global portable dishwasher market. Furthermore, rising personal disposable income is encouraging people to renovate and redesign their living rooms and kitchens, increasing the demand for portable dishwashers. Advanced innovation in the home appliance is encouraging individuals to replace their old appliances with new smart appliances. This factor would boost the growth of the global portable dishwasher market.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific was the top revenue provider in 2020 and expected to maintain the same growth as the global portable dishwasher market during the analysis period. Rapid urbanization and developing living standards of the people, particularly in India and China, are propelling the global portable dishwasher market to new heights. Some of the primary variables positively affecting the market growth are the growth in disposable income and increased spending on home improvement. In India, people are replacing old household equipment with smart and modern products, resulting in a surge in demand for portable dishwashers in the region.
COVID-19 Impact
Unlike many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the dishwasher business. Dishwasher demand is increasing for brands like LG, Bosch, and Voltas Beko, as many consumers have begun to cook at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers are working from home, cooking more, and ordering less because of the spreading infection of the coronavirus. Thus, the global portable dishwasher market has seen an increase in demand. BSH Home Appliances, Europe’s largest appliance maker, reported threefold the demand for dishwashers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Key Market Segments
By Price-Range
Economy
Mid-range
Luxury
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
E-commerce
Others
By End-use
Commercial
Residential
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key Players
Danby
Electrolux AB
Haier lnc.
Havells India Limited
LG Electronics Inc
Midea Group
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Middleby Corporation
Whirlpool Corp.
Other prominent players
