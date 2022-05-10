Canopy Bed Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030 | CAGR of more than 2.3%

In 2020, the canopy bed market value figured was more than $4.2. billion. The global canopy market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC305

A canopy serves as a shelter for events, gardens, and also for garages. The product can additionally come from various materials, including fabrics, metals, wood, and glass. The canopy bed has curtains hung above it that resemble a roof. A canopy provides warmth, comfort, and privacy, as well as blocking light and sight. Also, the canopy bed plays an essential role in enhancing the ambiance at home. The canopy bed market consists of two types of beds: wooden canopy beds and metal canopy beds. It is easily accessible through various sales channels such as an online store, specialty retailer, and supermarket, thus maximizing revenue generation.

The global canopy bed market is forecast to grow due to the continuing rise in spending power on home decor and renovation. A report from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) revealed that in 2018, the average expenditure per home improvement in California rose by over 20% over 2017.

Travel and tourism are also contributing to the growth of this market. There will be more demand for canopies in hotels, beaches, cafes, and other outdoor structures as people visit these facilities more often.

Impact Analysis of the Covid-19 on Global Canopy Market

A positive effect has emerged on the market after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers across the globe are now actively getting involved in home design, remodeling, and renovation during the lockdown period, leading to an increase in bedding sales. Additionally, consumers are replacing their bedding products with new and attractive furniture, including canopy beds. Globally, the global health crisis has led to increased demand for canopy beds to use at home, so market growth has impacted positively.

In response to steadily growing consumer demand, especially in the hospitality industry, the canopy bed market rapidly returned to normal after Covid-19.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC305

Regional Analysis of the Global Canopy Bed Market

During 2020, North America led the market due to the investments made in hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants in the United States that are driving demand for canopy beds.

Key Players in the Global Canopy Bed Market

The leading prominent players profiled in the global canopy market include:

The Four Poster Bed Company

Amish Furniture Factory

Bernhardt Furniture Company

itahome

Charles P. Rogers

Benicia Foundry & Iron Works

AFK Furniture

DHP Furniture

Inspire Q (Top-Line Furniture)

TurnPost

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis of the Global Canopy Market

The global canopy market segmentation consists of Distribution Channel, Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

E-commerce

B2B

Segmentation based on Product Type

Wooden

Metal

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Commercial

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC305

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC305

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/