Electric Shoe Polisher Market Size 2022 Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Future Demands, Forecast 2030 | (CAGR) of more than 4.9%

In 2020, the global electric shoe polisher market value was more than $34.5 million. The electric shoe polisher market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Shoe polish, either through wax or cream, is a chemical product used for shining and polishing leather shoes. It extends their lifespan as well as improving their appearance. In addition to giving leather shoes a shiny and waxy appearance, shoe polish provides them with weather protection and keeps them from becoming hard.

An electric shoe polisher cleans and polishes shoes and the sole of the shoe. This machine boasts the shine of the shoe for lengthy periods of time, giving the shoe a cleaner and more shiny appearance.

Currently, there are two types of electric shoe polishers available on the market:

Fully automatic models

Handheld models.

In addition, these electric shoe polishers are available through many retailers, such as online stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Global Electric Shoe Polisher Market

Electric shoe polishers have now become embedded with automated technology, thus driving the sector’s growth.

Manufacturers of electric shoe polishers are launching Internet of Things-enabled models with new features of electric shoe polishers to keep up with the competition. Due to these factors, the electric shoe polisher market’s value sales will increase.

The electric shoe polisher market is experiencing rapid growth due to an increasing workforce and the hospitality sector.

In the household sector, devices that enable hands-free operation will likely have a tremendous impact on the futures electric shoe polisher market.

Covid-19 Effect on the Global Electric Shoe Polisher Market

A negative impact has been shown on the market by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several countries, including the United States, have adopted lockdowns, which caused a large portion of the hospitality industry, schools, and corporate offices to close. It has slowed the demand for electric shoe polishers right across the globe.

Electric shoe polishers are gradually returning to their normal stage since there is an ever-increasing demand, mainly from the hospitality sector.

Regional Analysis of the Global Electric Shoe Polisher Market

North America was the leading market for electric shoe polishers due to the increasing number of commercial spaces, such as offices, malls, restaurants, clubs, and hotels, which, in turn, drives the demand for electric shoe polishers in the region.

Key Players in the Global Electric Shoe Polisher Market

Several leading prominent competitors in the global electric shoe polisher market include:

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Beck Shoe Products Co.

Braukmann GmbH

Comfort House

Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd.

ESFO AB

Expondo GmbH

HEUTE Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Orchids International

Sunpentown Inc.

Other Prominent Player

Recent Development in the Global Electric Shoe Polisher Market

In 2021, European electronics pioneer Euronics has released a range of new product options to transform the world into a safer and more secure zone. Some of the new products announced are the Sensor Trash Bin, High-Speed Long-Distance Thermometer, and Automatic Concealed Cistern.

Segmentation Analysis of the Global Electric Shoe Polisher Market

The global electric shoe polisher market segmentation is consists of Distribution Channel, Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

B2B

Online store

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Fully Automatic

Handheld Automatic

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

