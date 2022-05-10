Inland Vessel Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030 | (CAGR) of 3.5%

The global inland vessel market value was more than $1,589.24 billion in 2020. The inland vessel market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC308

An inland vessel is a mechanically propelled vessel that floats over water and has an internal drive system. Passengers and cargo can be transported at the same time on vessels at sea. A vessel designed for inland waters can operate in waters within a particular country instead of seas or oceans considered the international waters. Since inland waterway vessels have a higher loading capacity than highway vehicles, they are excellent for transporting goods. In addition to reducing traffic on roads, inland waterways vessels also relieve pressure on highways. There has been a continuous investment in research and development to improve the safety and efficiency of inland waterways vessels.

Factors Affecting the Global Inland Vessel Market

Growth Factor:

The shipping of goods on cargo ships is cheaper than highways and air transits, as ships can transport significant quantities of cargo compared to other transportation methods. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) statistics indicate that globally, approximately 1,687 million tons of cargo pass through around 177.6 million containers each year, covering a distance of ~998 billion tons. There is speculation that recent developments in commercial vessels and innovations by giant players will boost demand for cargo transportation by ships equipped with advanced sensors and navigation systems. Thus, the inland vessels market is growing worldwide.

The transport of goods between developed and developing nations has been the subject of numerous trade agreements. So, suppliers are now choosing waterways over other modes of transportation due to their efficiency and effectiveness. The demand for better and more efficient container carriers of different sizes and capacities has led to the development of better and more efficient cargo vessel manufacturers, fueling the expansion of the global market.

The increase in trade activities is because importers and exporters do not have to pay government taxes anymore. Due to an increase in trade-related agreements, the demand for stronger containers increases, thereby contributing to the growth of the global inland vessel market.

Restraint Factor: During the forecast period, factors like fluctuations in transportation costs and environmental concerns related to recreational boating will hamper the market’s expansion.

Covid-19 Effect on the Global Inland Vessel Market

A pandemic outbreak of Covid-19 has led to a widespread economic downturn, as several countries have implemented strict lockdown measures to control the infection.

Globally, the impact on supply chains has been significant. A disruption in supply chains and production schedules has caused huge losses at boat and engine manufacturing companies during the first & second quarters of 2020.

In response to Covid-19’s rapid spread throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, facilities were temporarily closed to prevent further spread.

An outbreak of the pandemic caused the boating market in North America to drop slightly in the first quarter of 2020.

However, the market gained traction within the second quarter of 2020, and outboard-powered boats began experiencing a surge in demand.

Regional Analysis of the Global Inland Vessel Market

It is forecast that regionally Latin America, Middle East, and Africa will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Key Players in the Global Inland Vessel Market

Several leading competitors profiled in the inland vessel market are:

Alnmaritec Ltd.

Viking Shipping

CMA CGM Group

Windcat Workboats B.V.

Damen Shipyards Group

Groupe Beneteau

Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd.

DSME

SANMAR

EURO-RIJN B.V.

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis: The Global Inland Vessel Market

The global inland vessel market segmentation focuses on Application, Vessel Type, Fuel Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Oil Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo Ships

Container Ships

Others

Segmentation based on Vessel Type

Passenger Vessel

Non-Passenger Vessel

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

LNG

Diesel Oil

Heavy Fuel Oil

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

