Toilet Paper Market Challenges 2022 Growth, Industry Demand, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030 | CAGR of~5%

The toilet paper market size was valued at ~$25.5 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of~5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
This type of tissue paper is called a toilet roll, and it is considered to be an essential item given that there are so many kinds of tissue paper. In a majority of the developed countries, toilet paper has become a necessity for bathroom hygiene. It is a multipurpose product that is mostly used for making sure that makeup and spills are cleaned up properly in a toilet.
It is common for people of all ages, including the elderly, children, and people with chronic illnesses, to use a variety of household products including toilet care to keep the household and people in good health. Several diseases and conditions are caused as a result of the increased amount of germs, dirt, micro-organisms, and others on the surface of everything. Therefore, the invention of new products, as well as the development of new technologies, have led to the development of new methods for maintaining home hygiene
Factors Affecting the Global Toilet Paper Market
Cleaners and disinfectants formulated specifically for toilets have enabled the use of a multitude of useful products for the use of home care. Over the forecast period, these factors are expected to boost the market growth.
The consumption of personal hygiene products has grown substantially in developed and developing countries, owing to increasing awareness of hygiene. As disposable income and the standard of living in developing countries have steadily increased, there has been an increased demand for top-quality sanitary ware products in terms of convenience.
In the toilet paper market, raw material suppliers play a significant role. Raw material cost increases hinder the market’s growth as raw materials prices rise. Moreover, due to the stringent controls on the production and import of raw materials, such as wood, there is a scarcity of high-quality wood on the market, and, consequently toilet paper products are becoming more difficult to develop.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Toilet Paper Market
Sales and demand for toilet paper have been positively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial stage of the lockdown was characterized by an increase in toilet paper demands. A lockdown on toilet paper was a major cause for panic buying among customers in developed countries.
Regional Outlook: the Global Toilet Paper Market
North America holds a maximum share of the tissue paper market as American consumers are among the top users of tissue papers in terms of volume used over the rest of the world. Since toilet paper is already the most competitive category on the market, it has an already high household penetration rate of close to 100%. As a result, consumers have been increasingly driving their purchases to the premium end of the market.
The Away-from-Home segment of the market becomes more and more dominant in this region with sales dominating the market. Despite this, tissue manufacturers are being pressured to use more virgin fiber due to dwindling availability and deteriorating quality of recovered fiber.
To keep costs low and maximize the long-term growth potential of the region, pulp and paper manufacturers are integrating their operations with pulp companies. Although this can adversely affect the tissue market, pulp capacity can be affected by such integrations. A number of other limitations are also putting pressure on the growth of the tissue market, including fierce competition, volume maturity, and price pressure.
Key Market Players in the Global Toilet Paper Market
The leading players in the global toilet paper market are:
Caprice
Unilever
Essity
P&G
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Kimberly – Clark Corporation
Orchids Tissue Paper Products
Traidcraft
Naturelle Consumer Products LTD
Velvet CARE
Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report: the Global Tissue Paper Market
The market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
One-ply
Two-ply
Others
Segmentation based on End-use
Commercial
Residential
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
