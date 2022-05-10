Taiwan sends top government trade negotiator to APEC meeting in Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), will represent the country at the May 21-22 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers’ meet in Thailand, reports said Tuesday (May 10).

Deng, a former economics minister, is in charge of coordinating trade policies and of the government’s New Southbound Policy.

This month's series of APEC meetings began in Thailand Monday (May 9), with discussions to focus on topics such as human resources development and telecommunications, the Liberty Times reported.

As Taiwan’s plan for zero carbon emissions by 2050 fits in with APEC’s model for a bio-circular-green economy (BCG), the Taiwanese delegates will share their experiences, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The meeting will also discuss the feasibility of plans for an Asia Pacific Free Trade Area with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) as part of discussions on how to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, MOFA said.