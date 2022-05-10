Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan sends top government trade negotiator to APEC meeting in Thailand

John Deng will attend May 21-22 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers' conference

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/10 18:04
Minister without Portfolio John Deng will represent Taiwan at May 21-22 APEC trade ministers' meeting in Thailand. 

Minister without Portfolio John Deng will represent Taiwan at May 21-22 APEC trade ministers' meeting in Thailand.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), will represent the country at the May 21-22 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers’ meet in Thailand, reports said Tuesday (May 10).

Deng, a former economics minister, is in charge of coordinating trade policies and of the government’s New Southbound Policy.

This month's series of APEC meetings began in Thailand Monday (May 9), with discussions to focus on topics such as human resources development and telecommunications, the Liberty Times reported.

As Taiwan’s plan for zero carbon emissions by 2050 fits in with APEC’s model for a bio-circular-green economy (BCG), the Taiwanese delegates will share their experiences, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The meeting will also discuss the feasibility of plans for an Asia Pacific Free Trade Area with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) as part of discussions on how to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, MOFA said.
APEC
APEC Ministerial Meeting
Thailand
John Deng
MOFA
ABAC
BCG

RELATED ARTICLES

MOFA reaffirms it's 'making every effort' to get Taiwan observer status at WHA
MOFA reaffirms it's 'making every effort' to get Taiwan observer status at WHA
2022/05/08 10:55
MOFA applauds Japan PM for remarks on peace across Taiwan Strait
MOFA applauds Japan PM for remarks on peace across Taiwan Strait
2022/05/06 12:34
Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
2022/05/05 17:48
Japan legislator tests positive for COVID in Taiwan
Japan legislator tests positive for COVID in Taiwan
2022/05/05 14:26
Taiwan study flags microplastics in dried fish across Asia
Taiwan study flags microplastics in dried fish across Asia
2022/05/03 11:47

Updated : 2022-05-10 18:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths