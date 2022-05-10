Alexa
Taiwan COVID death in 20s identified as pregnant woman

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/10 17:10
Stock image of a pregnant woman. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A COVID death in their 20s announced on Tuesday (May 10) was revealed to be a pregnant woman who died over the weekend.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there have been 370,933 local COVID cases in Taiwan this year, of which 370,108 were mild, comprising 99.7%. There were a total of 825 moderate to severe cases, including 689 moderate cases and 136 severe ones. Among the latter, 90 have died.

The 12 COVID deaths announced on Tuesday include eight men and four women ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Ten had a history of chronic disease, and three were not vaccinated.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the sole person in their 20s who was reported as a COVID death that day was a pregnant woman who was 30 weeks pregnant, had received one vaccine dose, and had a history of asthma and anemia.

The woman developed a fever and cough on May 4. She sought medical treatment at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banqiao District, where she tested positive for COVID and was admitted into the facility because she developed a high fever.

Due to her rapidly deteriorating condition, she was given the antiviral drug Remdesivir and medication to prevent a miscarriage. However, her condition continued to worsen with difficulty breathing and respiratory distress.

On Friday (May 6), she lost consciousness, and doctors performed a cesarean section in an attempt to save the fetus but were unsuccessful. The woman died on Saturday (May 7) and on Tuesday Lo said that the cause of death was COVID and an acute pulmonary embolism.

As for the rest of the COVID deaths reported on Tuesday, three were in their 90s, two in their 80s, two in their 70s, two in their 60s, and two in their 50s. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 28 to May 8 and dates of death ranged from May 6 to May 8.
